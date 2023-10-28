Highlights Gary Rowett recently left Millwall by mutual consent after a four-year stint as manager, where he achieved top-half finishes each season but fell short of the playoffs.

Millwall has had a mixed bag of managers in recent years, with Nigel Spackman and Ian Holloway ranking among the least successful.

Kenny Jackett tops the list of Millwall managers, having achieved a win rate of 42.3% and leading the team to League One play-off success in 2010.

Millwall recently underwent a managerial change with Gary Rowett departing the club by mutual consent.

The announcement of Gary Rowett's departure came as a surprise to many after the 49-year-old enjoyed a decent four-year stint with the club. Adam Barrett, who had briefly been caretaker manager in 2019 has been in interim charge as they search for a permanent replacement.

Over the years, Millwall have had a wide variety of gaffers, with some more successful than others. Today, we rank their last seven managers from worst to best, excluding caretakers.

7 Nigel Spackman

May 2006 - September 2006

Lasting just 125 days in charge, Spackman had a spell to forget at Millwall. The former Chelsea and Liverpool star entered The Den as manager in May 2006, but by September of the same year, he had guided his side to just two wins from twelve games before his departure was announced.

It was an incredibly short spell for Spackman who finds himself at the bottom of this list for his time with the Lions.

6 Ian Holloway

January 2014 - March 2015

A name and face known by all EFL lovers, but his time at Millwall wasn't exactly the best of his career. Holloway's tenure got off to a decent start, as he drove his side to Championship safety after joining in January 2014, but the following season was a tough one for the Lions as they slipped into the relegation zone.

Overall, Holloway picked up just 14 wins in 62 games at Millwall before being sacked for the first time in his career with the side second bottom in the Championship.

5 Steve Lomas

June 2013 - December 2013

Lomas had a tough task ahead of him at Millwall when he joined in June 2013. In the previous campaign, the side finished just one point above the relegation zone in the Championship, and it was Lomas' task to turn their fortunes around. Despite being nominated for the Manager of the Month award in September, he won just six of his 24 games during his tenure and was relieved of his duties on Boxing Day 2013.

4 Willie Donachie

November 2006 - October 2007

Spackman had left the club in the relegation zone, and it was up to Donachie, who stepped up to be caretaker boss before getting the full-time job, to take over and attempt to steer the club from danger. He did a very good job of steadying the ship as the Lions recorded a mid-table finish despite their poor start. However, the next season did not go to plan as the side found themselves at the bottom of League One as Donachie was sacked in October 2007.

He ended his tenure with 24 wins from 55 games.

3 Gary Rowett

October 2019 - October 2023

Millwall's most recent manager kicks off the top three. Rowett joined in October 2019 and managed to record a top-half finish in each of his four campaigns at the club. Despite coming very close, he was unable to guide his side to a play-off place and recently parted ways with the club by mutual consent.

His win rate at Millwall was 38.8%, after picking up 76 wins from 196 games.

2 Neil Harris

March 2015 - October 2019

Harris spent the majority of his playing career with the Lions and joined as permanent manager ahead of the 2015/16 campaign.

In his first full season in charge, he led Millwall to a League One play-off final before falling short to Barnsley at Wembley. The following season, it was another play-off finish for Harris' side, and this time it was a successful run culminating in a win over Bradford City to see the Lions return to the Championship.

Weekly wages: Millwall's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

1 Kenny Jackett

November 2007 - May 2013

Jackett tops the list after earning a win rate of 42.3% across his five-and-a-half-year spell.

Like Harris, Jackett led his side to League One play-off success in 2010, defeating Swindon Town at Wembley. It was another trip to Wembley for Jackett's side in 2013, this time for an FA Cup semi-final with eventual winners Wigan Athletic.

He resigned after a disappointing end to the 2012/13 campaign but can look back on his time at The Den with plenty of pride.