It is set to be an exciting end to the season for Middlesbrough as they contest the Championship play-offs.

Boro have secured a fourth-placed finish after an incredible turnaround in form under Michael Carrick, who inherited the club sitting near the bottom of the table in October.

Carrick's side go into the play-offs as one of the favourites, but their semi-final opponents at this stage are unknown, with Coventry City, Millwall, Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers all battling it out for the final two top six spots on the final day of the season.

It has been a successful season on the pitch for Boro, while they have done some excellent business in the transfer market.

With the end of the season approaching, we rated each of the club's signings this campaign out of 10...

How do Middlesbrough's signings this season rate out of 10?

Ryan Giles = 9/10

Giles joined the club on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers in June.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed an excellent season, with 12 assists in 45 appearances representing an outstanding return from left-back.

There have been some question marks about Giles defensively at times, but there is no doubt he has been one of the standout signings and Boro will surely be keen to bring him back in the summer.

Darragh Lenihan = 9/10

Lenihan arrived from Blackburn Rovers in July and he has been outstanding at the Riverside Stadium.

The 29-year-old was Rovers' captain prior to his departure and he has brought his leadership qualities and experience to Teesside, proving himself to be a solid and reliable performer at the heart of the Boro defence.

Lenihan has been a virtual ever-present, missing just five league games all season and he is rightly one of the first names on Carrick's team sheet.

Liam Roberts = 7/10

Goalkeeper Roberts joined the club from Northampton Town after an excellent season for the Cobblers in League Two last campaign which saw him named in the club's Player of the Season.

The 28-year-old has spent much of the season as second choice to Zack Steffen, but was called upon for four games in August and September when the American was out injured, performing well between the sticks.

Roberts is arguably unlucky not to have been given more opportunities, but is a safe pair of hands and a more than capable back up.

Zack Steffen = 8/10

Steffen arrived on loan from Manchester City in July.

The 28-year-old has had a good season overall, making some key saves and enabling Boro to play out from the back with his calmness on the ball.

Steffen has also made some high-profile errors and has occasionally taken too many risks, but he seems to have the firm backing of Carrick.

Tommy Smith = 7/10

Smith joined the club in July after a trial period following his release by Stoke City.

The 31-year-old was initially out of favour under Chris Wilder at the start of the season, but after being handed an opportunity by caretaker manager Leo Percovich, Smith has established himself as the club's first-choice right-back.

Until his recent injury, Smith had started every game under Carrick and while he has occasionally looked vulnerable against the division's pacier wingers, he has been a solid and consistent performer.

Marcus Forss = 8/10

Forss is another player who was largely overlooked by Wilder, being limited to mainly substitute appearances following his summer arrival from Brentford.

But Forss has thrived since being deployed on the right by Carrick, scoring 10 goals and registering five assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

The 23-year-old has proven himself to be one of Boro's main attacking threats and is a useful source of goals and creativity.

Matthew Hoppe = 2/10

It has been tough for Hoppe at the Riverside Stadium since his move from Mallorca in August.

The 22-year-old made just six substitute appearances before being loaned out to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian in January.

Hoppe has scored once in seven games during his time at Easter Road so far and in truth, it is difficult to see him having a future on Teesside when he returns.

Alex Mowatt = 7/10

Mowatt joined the club on loan from West Bromwich Albion in the summer and after starting the season as a regular under Wilder, he has fallen out of favour since Carrick's arrival.

Jonny Howson and Hayden Hackney have established themselves as Carrick's first-choice midfield partnership, limiting Mowatt's opportunities.

He offered a reminder of his abilities during his recent run in the team and he has been a good option to have within the squad this season.

Rodrigo Muniz = 2/10

Much was expected of Muniz following his arrival on loan from Fulham in August.

He enjoyed a decent start to the season under Wilder, but he has been largely overlooked by Carrick.

The 22-year-old has not scored since mid-September, while he has made just one appearance since December, frequently being left out of the matchday squad altogether.

Matt Clarke = 3/10

Clarke joined the club from Brighton & Hove Albion in August, but his time at the Riverside Stadium has been significantly disrupted by injury so far.

The 26-year-old was a regular starter at the beginning of the season, but he suffered a back injury in early October and has not played since, with no sign of an imminent return.

Clarke is an excellent defender at Championship level, but Boro fans have been unable to see the best of him on Teesside so far.

Massimo Luongo = 0/10

Luongo arrived on a short-term deal in September following his release by Sheffield Wednesday.

However, the 30-year-old did not make a single appearance during his time at the club and his contract was cancelled in January.

Luongo has since joined Ipswich Town and helped the Tractor Boys to promotion from League One, but it did not work out for him at the Riverside Stadium.

Cameron Archer = 10/10

Archer joined the club on loan from Aston Villa in January and he has proven to be a game-changer for the club.

The 21-year-old has scored 10 goals and registered six assists in 20 appearances so far, but his all-round game has been crucial in recent months and he has given Boro a different attacking dimension.

Archer has been key to Boro's promotion push and he will be one player that Carrick would surely love to bring back to the club next season.

Aaron Ramsey = 9/10

Ramsey also arrived on loan from Aston Villa in January.

The 20-year-old has offered Boro useful versatility with an ability to play in a variety of positions across midfield and he has been a reliable source of goals and creativity, with five goals and one assist in 11 appearances.

Carrick will be desperately hoping Ramsey is fit in time for the play-offs and he has been another outstanding addition.

Dan Barlaser = 6/10

It has been a frustrating time for Barlaser since his January move from Rotherham United.

He has been limited to just three starts since his arrival at the Riverside Stadium, struggling to displace Howson and Hackney in the team.

Despite his lack of game time in recent months, Barlaser remains among the players with the most assists in the division this campaign and he has shown glimpses of his quality on Teesside, so he will no doubt make an impact for Boro in the future.