Highlights A look back at Luton Town's journey through Championship and Premier League football, with emphasis on key managers and their performances.

From successful spells under managers like Nathan Jones and Richard Money to disappointment with Gary Brabbin, Luton's history is varied.

Despite relegation from the Premier League, Luton fans look forward to Championship campaign and potential return to top-flight football under new manager.

Luton Town will be playing Championship football next season after being relegated from the Premier League after just one season in the top-flight of English football.

The Hatters gave it a good go, and were the best of all three sides who had been promoted from the Championship last season, but ultimately it wasn't enough, and Rob Edwards' side will have to prepare for life in the second tier.

2023/24 Premier League Table Position Club P GD Pts 15th Everton 38 -11 40 16th Brentford 38 -9 39 17th Nottingham Forest 38 -18 32 18th Luton Town 38 -33 26 19th Burnley 38 -37 24 20th Sheffield United 38 -69 16

It's been a remarkable journey for the Hatters in recent years, and the club was in the National League as recently as the 2013/14 season, so despite relegation from the Premier League, their supporters will be happy enough as a Championship side.

However, Rob Edwards will be looking to win promotion again next season, and secure his status as one of the club's greatest ever managers.

With that in mind, we've looked at Luton Town's 7 best managers on a points per game (PPG) basis using Transfermarkt. To ensure that it's fair, only managers who've been in charge of at least 25 games have been considered.

7 Nathan Jones (2020-22) - 1.49 PPG

Nathan Jones had two spells as Luton Town manager, and he features on this list twice, showing the impact he had on the club, but it was his second spell at the club between 2020-22 that puts him in seventh place.

He managed the club 133 times in this period, winning 54 games, drawing 36 and losing 33, giving him a points per game of 1.49. He helped keep the club in the Championship after taking over in May 2020, before leading them to the Championship play-offs in 2022.

The Welshman departed for Premier League Southampton in November 2022 in what was a short-lived, failed spell, and Luton went onto win promotion to the Premier League later that season.

6 John Moore (1986-87) - 1.58 PPG

John Moore took charge of the Hatters for the 1986/87 season, helping the club to a very impressive 7th place finish in the old First Division.

Moore took charge of 45 games, winning 19, drawing 14 and losing just 12 - giving him a PPG of 1.58.

This was the Scotsman's one and only foray into management, which, on the face of it, seems strange given what he achieved during his one season in charge. However, Moore is a legend at Kenilworth Road thanks to what he achieved as a player, representing the club between 1965 and 1973.

5 John Still (2013-15) - 1.65 PPG

John Still was appointed Luton Town boss in February 2013 when they were a National League side, and he helped the club win promotion to League Two in his first full season in charge.

He then led the club to an 8th place finish in League Two during the 2014/15 campaign, before being sacked in December 2015, being replaced by Nathan Jones.

He led the club on 141 occasions, winning 66 games, drawing 35 games and losing 40 - giving him a PPG of 1.65 in what was a successful spell at the club. Still played a huge role in the club's eventual climb to the Premier League as he was the man that got them back into the Football League.

4 Gary Brabbin (2011-12) - 1.69 PPG

Gary Brabbin was appointed as Hatters boss in March 2011 and spent just over a year at the club, being sacked at the end of March 2012.

He was unable to lead the club to promotion from the National League in 2011, and his time at the club will ultimately be remembered as a failure because of this, despite an impressive PPG ratio of 1.69.

He took charge of 54 games in total, winning 24, drawing 19, and losing just 11.

3 Paul Buckle (2012-13) - 1.75 PPG

Appointed as Gary Brabbin's replacement in April 2012, Paul Buckle spent just 10 months at the club, and was unable to deliver the club's ultimate goal of promotion to the Football League.

However, he was in charge of the club when they defeated then Premier League club Norwich City at Carrow Road in an FA Cup tie, a huge giant killing considering the Hatters' status as a non-league side.

He took charge of 43 games, winning 22, drawing eight and losing 13.

2 Nathan Jones (2016-19) - 1.82 PPG

The second time that Nathan Jones has appeared on the list, the Welshman's first spell at the club saw him spend three years at Kenilworth Road, helping to take the club to League One, and putting them in contention for promotion to the Championship, which they did in his absence.

He left for Stoke City in January 2019, in what was a failed move, but he certainly proved his credentials during his two spells at Kenilworth Road.

During this three-year spell, Jones managed the club for 170 games, winning 89, drawing 42 and losing 39, giving him a PPG of 1.82.

1 Richard Money (2009-11) - 1.82 PPG

Finally, the Luton Town manager with the best points per game ratio is Richard Money.

Mooney took charge of the club in October 2009 after their relegation to the National League the previous summer, and he led the club to a 2nd place finish during the 2009/10 season, but it wasn't enough to win promotion.

They finished 3rd the following season, but were again unsuccessful during the play-offs, and they missed out on a return to the National League. He then left the club in March 2011, and despite having the club's best PPG, he failed to achieve his goal.

Money took charge of 66 games, winning 36, drawing 16 and losing 14.