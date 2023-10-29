Highlights Enzo Maresca, Leicester's current manager, has shown promising results and could play a significant role in the club's push for Premier League promotion.

Claudio Ranieri tops the list of Leicester's managers due to his historic achievement of leading the team to the Premier League title in 2015-2016.

Brendan Rodgers had a successful tenure, consistently contending for European places and winning the FA Cup, despite a disappointing last season.

Following their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season, there was plenty of change at Leicester City over the summer.

As is often the case when a team drops down a division, there was a rather significant overhaul of personnel in the Foxes' first-team squad.

For Leicester, there was also a change in the dugout at The King Power Stadium, with Enzo Maresca appointed as the club's new manager, tasked with securing an immediate return to the top-flight of English football.

But just how does Maresca compare with his predecessors to have taken charge of the Foxes?

In order to help find out, we've put together our rankings of Leicester's last seven managers, including Maresca himself, right here.

7 Dean Smith

Smith was brought in late last season to try and keep the club safe in the Premier League, a somewhat strange decision, given his previous managerial record in the top-flight with Aston Villa and Norwich City was far from convincing.

Indeed, this was an appointment that did not work out, with Smith of course, unable to prevent Leicester from dropping into the Championship come the end of the campaign.

In total, the 52-year-old won just two of his eight games in charge of Leicester.

6 Claude Puel

Puel was another manager tasked with keeping Leicester in the Premier League, when he was appointed in October 2017, amid a poor start to the campaign for the Foxes.

Ultimately he did manage to do that, with Leicester finishing the 2017/18 season ninth in the top-flight standings.

However, the Frenchman's tactics were never popular with the Foxes' fanbase, and he was dismissed in February 2019 after a run of six games without a win, that left the club 12th in the Premier League.

5 Craig Shakespeare

After a long spell as a coach with the club, Shakespeare was appointed as Leicester manager in February 2017, with the club just a point outside the Premier League relegation zone.

But after a strong start under Shakespeare, Leicester made their way to safety, ending the 2016/17 12th in the top-flight, which saw Shakespeare handed a new three-year contract that summer.

However, Shakespeare had been sacked by October 2017, with the Foxes inside the Premier League relegation, having been unable to build on the early promise they had shown under their former coach turned manager.

4 Enzo Maresca

Maresca took on his first senior managerial role in English football, when he was appointed as Leicester's manager over the summer.

That came after a spell working as an assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, as they won the treble last season, in what is some encouraging pedigree for the Italian.

Leicester's start under Maresca has been equally promising, with the club looking well set to make a strong push for promotion back to the Premier League at the time of writing, and whether he can see that through may play a part in where Maresca sits in future versions of these sort of lists.

3 Nigel Pearson

Pearson returned to Leicester for his second spell as the club's manager in November 2011, finishing ninth in his first season back at the club.

The following campaign saw Leicester miss out on promotion via the play-offs, before they stormed to the Championship title in the 2013-14 season, to secure their return to the Premier League.

Although they initially endured a tough start to life back in the top-flight, Pearson masterminded a great escape for Leicester that kept them in the Premier League come the end of the 2014/15 season, laying the groundwork for a remarkable period to come.

2 Brendan Rodgers

Rodgers was appointed Leicester manager in February 2019, and guided the club to a ninth place finish in the Premier League that season.

Under the Northern Irishman, Leicester remained a consistent contender for the European places in the Premier League for several years, while they also lifted the FA Cup for the first time in their history in 2021, before making it to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League the following season.

Ultimately, things would all go rather wrong for Rodgers last season, but the success he enjoyed before that surely earns him a place among the best Leicester managers of recent years.

1 Claudio Ranieri

Many eyebrows were raised when Ranieri was appointed Leicester manager in the summer of 2015, with many tipping the club for Premier League relegation, having only narrowly avoided the drop the year before.

Instead, Ranieri would mastermind a feat many had previously thought impossible, as he guided Leicester to the Premier League title, in one of the most memorable season, and remarkable underdog stories of all time.

Sadly, the Italian was unable to follow that up and departed during the subsequent campaign with the Foxes struggling, but for delivering the club the ultimate honour that many Leicester fans probably thought they'd never see, he surely deserves to take top spot on this list.