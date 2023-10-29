Highlights Daniel Farke has made an impressive start as Leeds United's manager and has improved the team's style of play compared to previous managers.

Marcelo Bielsa is regarded as the greatest manager in Leeds' modern history, having brought them back to the Premier League after a long absence and revitalising the city.

Sam Allardyce and Paul Heckingbottom had unsuccessful stints as Leeds managers, with Allardyce facing an almost impossible task and Heckingbottom lacking a clear style of play.

Many fantastic managers have come through the doors at Elland Road over the years, with Daniel Farke currently in the hotseat and tasked with turning Leeds United's fortunes around.

It looks set to be an exciting campaign for the club in the second tier this season, with the Whites expected to be battling it out for promotion under the two-time Championship winner with Norwich City.

However, how does he compare to other recent managers in Leeds' history? Here, we take a look at the last seven permanent managers and rank them from worst to best.

7 Sam Allardyce

Four games, one draw, three defeats tells its own story regarding Allardyce. He came in with a near impossible task at the back end of last season and simply didn't have enough time to turn things around.

Leeds lost to Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 at Elland Road on the final day of the season to seal their fate alongside Southampton and Leicester City and return to the second tier.

It ended a three-year stay in the top flight for the Whites after Marcelo Bielsa gained promotion with the club in 2020. Allardyce could have perhaps ranked higher if he had more time but Leeds went down with a whimper in the end.

6 Paul Heckingbottom

Heckingbottom may have been a successful manager with the likes of Barnsley and Sheffield United in the Championship, but he was simply a disaster in West Yorkshire.

He won four times with a further four draws in 16 games for the club, but more than anything there was no discernible style of play and the club looked like it was headed backwards rather than forwards.

He replaced Thomas Christiansen and was the manager before Bielsa to take the job at Elland Road. The only positive was his ability to blood youngsters, such as Bailey Peacock-Farrell as first-choice goalkeeper. He also gave debuts to academy players: Tom Pearce, Paudie O'Connor, Hugo Diaz and Ryan Edmondson.

5 Javi Gracia

Gracia came in towards the back end of last season and instantly made a positive impact, winning games against Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Wolves in his first seven games, as well as a draw against Brighton.

However, after a promising start, things started to quickly unravel. Leeds lost 5-1 at home to Crystal Palace and would collect only one further point in Gracia's final five games in charge.

They looked well-placed to survive with games against Palace, Leicester, and AFC Bournemouth in their final run-in, but a poor run saw him sacked for Allardyce by the end, and it wasn't enough to keep them in the top-flight.

4 Jesse Marsch

Where Gracia and Allardyce failed to keep Leeds in the Premier League, Marsch succeeded the season prior. After replacing Bielsa, he just about steered the club to safety in the Premier League.

That came thanks to a dramatic final day victory over Brentford. What followed, was a summer window of recruitment that looked promising on paper, despite losing Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.

Marsch started 2022/23 in decent form, but then was sacked following a run which achieved just two wins from 17 league games. He departed after 11 months as Leeds manager on February 6, 2023, with the club sitting 17th in the table.

Jesse Marsch record as Leeds United head coach Appointed Sacked P W D L 28/02/22 06/02/23 37 11 10 16

3 Thomas Christiansen

Christiansen was announced as the new head coach of the Championship side in June 2017 after being appointed by the then new owner Andrea Radrizzani to replace Garry Monk, who had just finished seventh with the Whites the previous season.

Christiansen got off to a blistering start with Leeds, who were in the play-offs for much of his tenure and challenging the top two, but was dismissed on 4 February 2018 following a poor run of results and with the team tenth in the table having dropped out of the play-off picture.

Christiansen won 15 of his matches as Leeds manager across a 33 game stint and they may well have fared better with him in charge for the remainder of the season instead of bringing in Heckingbottom.

2 Daniel Farke

He may not have been with the club for long, but Farke has to be in second spot on this list. The start to the season for Leeds has been largely impressive, in spite of disappointing defeats to the likes of Salford City in the EFL Cup and Birmingham City in the Championship.

The football has been vastly improved on many of Leeds' managers following Bielsa. The wins against Watford, Millwall, and Bristol City are particularly exemplary of that fact.

Should Leeds continue in the same way as they have begun this season, there is a strong likelihood that they will be in the promotion mix come the end of the campaign. The German is the best managerial appointment that the club has made since top spot on this list.

1 Marcelo Bielsa

The enigmatic Argentine was always going to top this ranking. He will live in the hearts and minds of Leeds fans in this generation forever.

Bielsa is the greatest Leeds manager of the modern era. He became Leeds' new head coach in June 2018 to replace Heckingbottom. Bielsa brought the Whites back to the Premier League for the 2020-21 season after a 16-year exile from the top-flight.

Under his stewardship, Leeds played fast-paced, attack-minded football and attracted praise from all over the world. His era brought life back to the City of Leeds, too. However, a poor start to the following season led to his sacking in February 2022. However, not before he finished third, first, and ninth in his three seasons at the helm.