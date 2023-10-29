Highlights Key Takeaways:

Ipswich Town are currently the envy of most of the Football League - and a key reason for that can be attributed to Kieran McKenna.

McKenna has reignited the club from all angles and guided them to an emphatic League One promotion last time out, while it's fair to say that they've more than simply adapted upon their Championship return and hold rightful ambitions of reaching the Premier League next time around.

But, as this list will detail, they've not always been quite so blessed with managers in years gone by, and they've appointed some real duds...

12 Paul Hurst

We're getting the ball rolling with a name that Ipswich supporters will be desperate to erase from the memory, and they require no reminder of just how ill-fated Hurst's stay at Portman Road proved to be.

Brought in to replace Mick McCarthy (more on him later), Hurst didn't exactly inspire many votes of confidence with his recruitment in the transfer market and performances subsequently went accordingly, with Town recording just one victory from their 15 outings under Hurst.

That set the tone for the rest of the season, which saw Ipswich finish 13 points off safety at the foot of the table after accumulating 25 losses.

Ipswich have eventually gone on to bigger and better things since this disaster of an appointment but the same can't be said for Hurst, who now manages Grimsby Town in League Two after another stale stint with rivals Scunthorpe United.

10 Paul Lambert

While criticism has been aimed at Hurst, it's hard to argue that his successor fared a whole lot better either.

The former-Norwich City boss failed to revitalise the team from the woeful start they had under Hurst's tuition as they were promptly relegated, although there was plenty of optimism and expectation for Ipswich to bounce back at the first attempt.

Lambert was never able to fulfill such aspirations, though, and successive mid-table finishes in League One led to his dismissal in February 2021, despite arriving with plenty of promise.

He's yet to return to the world of management.

9 Paul Cook

Another manager that flattered to deceive was Cook, who replaced Lambert in the Town hotseat but found himself similarly incapable of sparking a return to the second-tier of English football.

A measured and gradual transition always felt the right way to approach and clean up the mess that had been left under previous management, but Cook instead launched in recklessly and signed 19 players amid a significant squad upheaval.

It was too much too soon as the players unsurprisingly struggled to gel, although some future gems did emerge in the form of Wes Burns, Sam Morsy and Christian Walton.

Cook certainly knew who to sign in that sense, but his all-action recruitment style was counterproductive and was given his marching orders after only taking Ipswich up to 11th by the time that December rolled around.

He's now back at former-club Chesterfield of the National League, which does make you wonder whether the Ipswich gig was simply a step too far for him.

7 Paul Jewell

There's a recurring theme here - and it's not just the failure of the managers listed thus far.

Indeed, supporters should be relieved they're no longer appointing bosses of the name Paul, with Jewell turning out to be yet another flop in the dugout.

He wasn't quite as disastrous as those who've came before him, but finishing 15th in his only full season and then proceeding to go 11 matches without a win hardly covered his name in glory, either.

Even when things were rosier, Jewell seldom looked capable of doing much more than steadying the ship that had been rocked by Roy Keane - who we'll fittingly be taking a look at next.

5 Roy Keane

Don't be fooled by the fact we have him ranked in third, that's not to suggest he was any form of a success during his time in Suffolk.

Instead, he simply wasn't on the catastrophic level of many of Ipswich's other managers in recent history, and akin to his successor Jewell, he's also yet to return to full-time management.

The masses identify Keane with his glittering playing career at the top of the game with Manchester United or his successful punditry venture, but Ipswich fans won't forget the disappointment they endured in his reign.

With credit in the bank from both his time as a player and as manager of Sunderland, much was hoped of Keane, but the reality set in when he failed to win a single game of his first 14 fixtures in charge.

They ultimately finished 15th despite investment and expectation, but their 19th-placed position mid-way through the following campaign was enough to finally convince controversial owner Marcus Evans to axe the ex-midfield star.

3 Mick McCarthy

McCarthy generally tends to divide opinion among punters, and his near-six year association with Ipswich was no exception to the norm.

He helped the side stay up in his first season after replacing Jewell and even guided them to an unlikely play-off semi-final in 2015/16, where they lost out to bitter rivals Norwich.

Eventually, though, monotony set in and supporters rightly voiced their discontent with the uneasy-on-the-eye style of play on offer, creating unrest between the stands and the dugout.

Though he had them consolidated in the Championship, McCarthy never really improved Ipswich over a number of years and lost the fans, so he's not remembered too well in this corner of the world.

The others above him were just too bad to warrant anything else than second-place for McCarthy, though, whose since gone on to lead ill-fated spells with Cardiff City and Blackpool.

1 Kieran McKenna

There are no prizes for guessing this one!

Sure, current boss McKenna hasn't faced too much competition for top spot, but nonetheless, there's no getting away from just how much of a success story he's turned out to be at Ipswich.

Taking over from Cook at the back-end of 2021, McKenna put the gears in motion and foundations in place in his first term before surging to automatic promotion in his second, all the while deploying a swashbuckling style that yielded 101 goals and 98 points.

It had been far too long since Ipswich fans were previously genuinely excited about watching their team play football on a weekly basis, and McKenna has largely stuck to his principles in the Championship too.

That's paying dividends as they're currently knocking on the promotion door and can only be expected to continue in that vein for the rest of the season, despite the stern competition from alternative hopefuls at the top-end of the table.

He's one of the very best managers in the Championship, there's simply no questioning that - and that just affirms his place at the top even further.