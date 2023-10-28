Highlights Huddersfield Town have had a rough 18 months in the Championship and are hoping that new manager Darren Moore can improve results and performances.

Huddersfield Town will hope the appointment of Darren Moore can see a turn of results and performances at the club.

The Terriers have had a rough 18 months or so in the Championship, failing to build on 2021/22's rise to the play-off final and finding themselves in the bottom third of the second-tier.

However, they will hope that can change under Moore, who has experience in the Premier League, Championship, and League One.

Huddersfield’s aim for the 2023/24 season will be to stay in the division at the very least, but then they will hope they can build a team once again that is capable of pushing for a return to the top-flight.

Here, whilst Moore continues to get his feet under the table, we have decided to rank Huddersfield’s last seven managers, including Moore, from worst to best…

7 Jan Siewert

Siewert's spell in-charge of Huddersfield was a disaster.

Siewert was only in charge of the Terriers for around six months, as he was appointed manager in January 2019, but left in August of the same year, as Huddersfield transitioned from the Premier League back to the Championship.

The German took charge of 19 games, and during that time, he only managed one win, with 15 of his games in charge ending in defeat.

It was a terrible spell for the club and the manager, and given his time in charge and how many games he won, Siewert has to be ranked the worst.

6 Danny Schofield

Schofield couldn't build on Corberan's good work.

Schofield took charge of Huddersfield for a few months after Carlos Corberan decided to leave in July, weeks before the season was going to start.

Schofield was given the reins, and he took charge of nine games, but he only claimed one win and one draw, with the rest ending in defeats.

It was decided that he would leave the role, as the Terriers made a terrible start to the 2022/23 season.

5 Mark Fotheringham

The Scot lasted only 21 games in-charge of Huddersfield.

After two weeks, Schofield was replaced by Mark Fotheringham.

The Scot was placed in charge of the club, and he remained in the role until February 2023, but it was a period that wasn’t too successful.

Furthering won five of his 21 games in charge, and with the club really struggling at the bottom of the Championship table, it was decided that the two would go their separate ways.

Mark Fotheringham at Huddersfield Town Appointed Sacked P W D L 28/09/22 08/02/23 21 5 6 10

4 Danny Cowley

Cowley kept Huddersfield in the Championship in 2019/20.

The Yorkshire side appointed Danny Cowley and his brother, Nicky, in September 2019 after the pair did an excellent job at Lincoln City.

Cowley arrived a few games into the season, and he remained in charge for the 2019/20 season.

However, at the end of the campaign, it was decided by the club that they would go in a different direction, and the Cowley brothers left Huddersfield a Championship club.

They had a fairly decent spell at St. John’s Smith’s Stadium, as they won 13 of their 40 games in charge, meaning they left the club with a win percentage of 32.50%.

3 Darren Moore

Moore is new to the job but has a stack of potential.

Moore has only been in charge of a few games, but him being ranked in third place is more about what he can potentially do for the football club.

Moore is a very good manager, and he showed that last season by getting Sheffield Wednesday promoted from League One. He received some unfair criticism at times, but he has now earned himself a chance to manage in the Championship again.

He obviously still has a long way to go to be considered successful at the club, but he has all the makings to become a really good manager for the football club.

2 Neil Warnock

The EFL legend kept Huddersfield in the Championship in 2022/23.

Warnock comes in second place because of what he achieved last season in the situation the club was in.

He took over a side that looked set for League One, but he managed to gel them together and pick up impressive results that not only saw them beat relegation, but they did it rather comfortably in the end.

The club made a slow start to the 2023/24 season, but when it was announced the club wanted to go in a different direction, he had the team picking up points once again. So, overall, his time at the club was rather successful.

1 Carlos Corberan

The Spaniard led Huddersfield to the 2022 play-off final.

Corberan, who is the current West Brom manager, is ranked as Huddersfield’s best manager out of the last seven.

He won 38 of his 102 games in charge of the Terriers and, during that time, he led the club to the Championship play-off final.

It was unclear if the Terriers would have a realistic chance of reaching the Premier League again, but they came within touching distance under Corberan.

His departure came as a massive disappointment to many Huddersfield fans.