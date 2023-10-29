Highlights Paul Warne has struggled to secure promotion for Derby County, with a seventh-place finish in the third-tier last season and a lackluster performance this season.

Wayne Rooney's efforts to keep Derby in the second-tier last season despite financial challenges and his limited managerial experience bode well for his future as a manager.

Frank Lampard had a successful stint as Derby boss, reaching the Championship play-off final and showcasing promise for his managerial career before moving to Chelsea.

Derby County are once again looking to secure promotion back to the Championship from League One this season.

The Rams dropped into the third-tier of English football at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, and missed out on promotion last season.

That came after a 7th place finish in the League One table, as they were unable to secure a place in the lay-offs by a single point.

Currently, the man who is tasked with getting the club back into the Championship as manager, is Paul Warne, who has previously enjoyed promotion from this level on more than one occasion with Rotherham United.

But just how does Warne actually compare to his immediate predecessors at Pride Park?

In order to help find out, we've put together a run down of Derby's last seven manager, giving them a ranking from best to worst for how they did at the club, right here.

7 Phillip Cocu

Cocu looked an exciting appointment by Derby when he was appointed in the summer of 2019, given his pedigree as a player and manager with European giants such as PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona.

However, the Dutchman never quite made it work with the Rams, managing only a tenth place finish in the Championship during his one full season in charge of the club, just a year after they had made it to the play-off final.

He was then sacked in November 2020 following a dismal start to the following campaign that saw the Rams bottom of the second-tier standings.

6 Paul Warne

Warne was appointed Derby manager back in September 2022, stepping down from his long serving role in the Championship with Rotherham to take over at Pride Park.

Given his previous promotion experience with the Millers, many will have hoped he could repeat the trick with Derby, although he only managed a seventh place finish in the third-tier last season.

The current campaign has again seen the Rams struggle to really establish themselves in the top six in the third-tier as yet, meaning the pressure does look to be building on the 50-year-old, who may need to show he can turn things around quickly.

5 Steve McClaren

Having previously managed Derby between 2013 and 2015, McClaren returned to the club in October 2016, for his second spell in charge.

That latter stint as manager started in positive style, with McClaren winning nine of his first 12 league games in charge.

However, that was then followed by a distinct drop in form which saw Derby pick up just three wins from their next 14 Championship matches, prompting the club to sack McClaren in March 2017, while sat tenth in the second-tier standings.

4 Wayne Rooney

Rooney took over at Derby following the sacking of the aforementioned Cocu in November 2020, with the club bottom of the Championship, initially as part of a four-man interim management team.

That eventually brought an end to his playing career, which finished with the Rams, and he was then able to narrowly keep the club in the second-tier on the final day of that campaign, his first in management.

The following season saw Derby enter administration, a situation they remained in throughout the campaign, and they were eventually relegated by seven points, with the efforts Rooney produced to get them so close to survival in such challenging circumstances and at that stage of his managerial career, something that arguably bodes well for him in the years to come.

3 Gary Rowett

Rowett was appointed Derby manager in March 2017 with the club tenth in the Championship, and took them to ninth by the end of that campaign.

His first full season in charge then saw Rowett secure a play-off place for the Rams, although they were beaten in the semi-finals by eventual promotion winners Fulham.

Despite that promise he had shown at Pride Park, Rowett then left Derby that summer, after requesting permission to speak to Stoke about their vacant managerial role, which he would take over after the Potters paid Derby a reported £2million in compensation.

2 Liam Rosenior

Having been a long serving coach at Derby, Rosenior then stepped into the managerial role at Pride Park in the summer of 2022, following the departure of Rooney.

Under Rosenior, Derby made a bright start to the League One campaign, winning seven and drawing two of their 12 games in all competitions.

Despite that, the Rams elected to relieve Rosenior of his duties to facilitate the appointment of Warne in September 2022, with the club seventh in the third-tier standings, seven points adrift of top spot. Rosenior would then leave the club to take charge of Championship side Hull City, where he has since impressed.

1 Frank Lampard

Lampard's managerial reputation has taken something of a beating in recent times, following unsuccessful stints in the Premier League in charge of Chelsea and Everton.

Before that however, there can be no denying that Lampard did a decent job as Derby boss, taking them to the Championship play-off final in his first season in a senior managerial role, only missing out on promotion due to a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

That paved the way for him to take over at Chelsea, and while it is hard to argue with his decision to return to his former club, you do wonder how different things may have been for him, had he chosen to remain at Derby, and build on the considerable promise of his season in charge there.