Highlights Andy Thorn, Russell Slade, Chris Coleman, Aidy Boothroyd, Steven Pressley, and Tony Mowbray all had their stints as Coventry City managers but had varying levels of success.

Mark Robins, the current boss, is the longest-serving manager in the Championship and has transformed the club's fortunes despite facing adversity.

Under Robins' leadership, Coventry City won the EFL Trophy and the League 2 playoff final, stabilized in League One, won the league title in a season disrupted by the COVID pandemic, and came close to promotion to the Premier League.

Coventry City have had one of the most eventful journeys of any football club in recent years.

Having fallen from the Championship to League Two in half a decade, they rose again and were within a penalty shootout of promotion to the Premier League just a few months ago.

Mark Robins has achieved godlike status in that part of the Midlands but what of those that came before him?

Football League World have ranked the club's previous seven permanent managers in order from worst to best.

7 Andy Thorn

April 2011 - August 2012

Starting off this list is Andy Thorn, who despite saving the club from relegation danger whilst in temporary charge, was unable to emulate such a feat when given the job on a permanent basis.

Despite winning three of his first ten games to see the Sky Blues finish a relatively comfortable 13 points above the drop, Thorn's side would drop into the third tier for the first time since 1964 the following season, winning just nine games all campaign and only accumulating two points from 18 at the end of the season which saw them fall eight points behind Barnsley in 21st.

Thorn was sacked just weeks into the following season, failing to win any of the first three League One outings.

6 Russell Slade

December 2016 - March 2017

Russell Slade lasted only four months in the Sky Blues dugout before being dismissed.

The former Cardiff City boss joined with the club sat 23rd in League One, and despite aiding the club's eventual EFL Trophy success in April 2017, Slade was unable to deliver in City's fight against the drop.

It took him ten attempts to record his only league success, a 2-1 home win over Gillingham in February 2017, but in total, he won just three out of 16 in all competitions and was sacked following a goalless draw with Shrewsbury Town.

5 Chris Coleman

February 2008 - May 2010

Chris Coleman was given the job in February 2008 with the club sat perilously above the drop zone in the second tier, but he was able to maintain the Sky Blues' Championship status by the narrowest of margins ahead of local rivals Leicester City.

However, the man famed for his achievements with the Wales national team endured a sticky time in the West Midlands, with his best finish coming the following season, which was still a severely underwhelming 17th place.

He would be sacked in May 2010, winning just 34 of his 117 games in charge.

4 Aidy Boothroyd

July 2010 - March 2011

Aidy Boothroyd was named as Coleman's successor in the summer of 2010, and initially, the club's situation looked bright as his side suffered just three defeats from their first eleven games.

By the time of City's 1-0 win over Middlesbrough on December 3rd, the man who masterminded Watford's play-off success in 2006 had the Sky Blues sat in sixth place and just six points behind the automatic promotion places heading into the festive period.

However, just one win between then and a 1-0 defeat to Hull City on March 11th saw Boothroyd given his P45 as the side had slid all the way to 18th place.

3 Steven Pressley

March 2013 - February 2015

Pressley replaced Mark Robins after the now-club icon resigned to join Huddersfield Town at an uncertain point in Coventry's history.

After winning his first game away to Scunthorpe United, City were just 5 points off the top six in League One, before being handed a significant blow as a ten-point deduction came into effect just weeks later, ultimately ending their play-off ambitions.

The beginning of 2013/14 saw another ten-point deduction as well as the club having to play home fixtures at Northampton Town. Amid all the hardships behind the scenes, Pressley had Coventry as high as 11th in January, before tailing off to finish 18th.

In 2014/15, Pressley was subject to links with Huddersfield Town before signing a contract extension. However, the Sky Blues struggled for consistency and were even defeated in the FA Cup by Worcester City. Pressley was dismissed after his 100th game in charge as the club slid into League One's bottom four.

2 Tony Mowbray

March 2015 - September 2016

Mowbray succeeded Pressley in the dugout and maintained the side's third-tier status with a final day win at Crawley Town.

The following campaign saw the club flirt with the top six, and with a squad that included the likes of James Maddison, Joe Cole and Jacob Murphy, but would ultimately fall short of a play-off place, finishing five points behind Barnsley in sixth, who would go on to be promoted.

However, the beginning of the 2016/17 season would prove disastrous and Mowbray resigned on 29th September with the side failing to win any of their opening ten fixtures.

1 Mark Robins

September 2012 - February 2013 & March 2017 onwards

The current boss tops this list, after enjoying two stints in charge.

His first was also relatively successful, as he took a club down on its luck to the edge of the League One play-offs before departing for Huddersfield as previously mentioned.

However, in his second stint, the former Manchester United midfielder has become the longest-serving manager in the Championship, transforming the club's fortunes despite still facing adversity in that period. Robins led the Sky Blues to an EFL Trophy victory against Oxford in March 2017, and despite relegation, his side were victorious at Wembley again just 13 months later, defeating Exeter City 3-1 in the League 2 play-off final.

After stabilisng in League One, City would win the title in the season cut short by the COVID pandemic, before a 16th place finish on their return to the second-tier, whilst playing every 'home' game at Birmingham City's St Andrew's.

After six years in charge, led by the influential duo of Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer, the Sky Blues came so close to a return to the top-flight last term, but lost on penalties to Luton Town at Wembley. As a mark of his achievements, Robins signed a long-term contract in the summer.