Charlton Athletic are currently languishing in League One under new manager Nathan Jones, as they prepare to enter their fifth season in the third tier of English football.

The former Southampton boss has only been installed as Charlton manager since February, and has only seen his side fall to defeat twice during that time, sparking hope he could be the one to restore Championship football at the club.

But with tough and frustrating times falling on the club recently, which managers have been able to extract the most points per game (PPG) from their tenures in the Charlton dugout?

Using Transfermarkt's database, FLW investigates the top seven Charlton managers based on PPG, from managers who managed a minimum of 25 Charlton games.

7 Jimmy Seed - 1.39

Spending 23 years as secretary-manager of Charlton Athletic between 1933-1956, Jimmy Seed took the club all the way from the Third Division to the First Division during his tenure at the club.

Under the guidance of Seed, The Addicks were able to lift the 1947 FA Cup for the first, and still only time in their history.

Seed is Charlton's longest serving manager of all-time, with 8,526 days in charge.

6 Alan Curbishley - 1.40

From Charlton's longest serving manager of all-time, to their second longest. Alan Curbishley reigned over one of the most successful periods of the club's recent history in his 15 years at The Valley.

Alan Curbishley Charlton record, per Transfermarkt Matches Won Drawn Lost 458 176 113 169

Curbishley took sole command of the Charlton job in 1995, following his role of joint manager from 1991. With both hands on the reigns, he won two First Division (Championship) promotions in 1998 and 2000 respectively.

After guiding the club back to the top-flight after the new millennium, Curbishley was able to bring Premier League security to the club, with a seventh placed finish in the 2003/04 season being Charlton's highest Premier League finish in club history.

5 Phil Parkinson - 1.45

Arriving in South London in 2007 as an assistant to then Addicks boss Alan Pardew, Phil Parkinson was entrusted to take on the managers job following Pardew's sacking in November 2008.

Parkinson was unable to keep Charlton in the Championship that season, with the club suffering a second relegation in three seasons.

The now Wrexham manager was afforded the opportunity to win promotion back to the Championship, but after a fourth placed finish and defeat in the play-offs, Parkinson was sacked in January of 2011.

4 Lee Bowyer - 1.47

A Charlton academy graduate, Lee Bowyer made somewhat of a fairytale return to the club in 2018, a club that had given him the platform to build a long career at the top of English football.

In his first full season as manager in 2018/19, he guided The Addicks to one of their finest seasons in recent memory, that culminated in an unforgettable afternoon at Wembley Stadium in the League One play-off final.

Patrick Bauer earned the freedom of South London that day, and booked Charlton's place back in the second tier for the first time in three seasons.

Bowyer's story as Addicks manager would come to an end in March 2021, as he resigned from his role after being unable to maintain Charlton's status as a Championship club.

3 Ben Garner - 1.48

Ben Garner's Charlton Athletic tenure was short-lived, but his 29 matches as Addicks boss was enough to earn him a place in this top seven.

Garner was hired in June 2022, following a highly impressive tenure with Swindon Town. He was able to guide The Robins to a play-off place in League Two, all the while being under a transfer embargo.

Therefore, it was an appointment laden with promise and excitement, and his Charlton side of 2022/23 started in fantastic form, with just three defeats in their opening 15 matches.

However, a downturn in form was to follow, and Garner was sacked in early December, after just six months in charge.

2 Chris Powell - 1.49

Taking over from Phil Parkinson in 2011, Chris Powell was already a Charlton legend before he'd even took charge of a game, thanks to his playing career that saw him make over 250 appearances for The Addicks.

Presiding over the club's most successful period of the 2010's, Powell won promotion to the Championship in the 2011/12 season.

He would ensure that Charlton were still a second tier club when he was sacked in March 2014, with the club sitting rock bottom of the Championship.

Powell said at the time: "I was confident that we would have secured our Championship status once again this campaign."

1 Johnnie Jackson - 1.55

At the top of the list stands a man who played 119 times for the aforementioned Powell as a Charlton player.

Johnnie Jackson's 1.55 PPG from his 40 matches in charge between October 2021-May 2022, was enough to earn him the top spot.

Named caretaker manager on the 21 October 2021, The Addicks had won seven games in a row before he was appointed as the full-time manager.

However, he was unable to steer his Charlton side to a top-half finish, and was relieved of his duties at the end of the 2021/22 season.

But those 40 games in the dugout at The Valley were enough to earn Jackson the top spot.