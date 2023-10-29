Highlights Life is looking up for Carlisle United as they return to League One and have potential new owners, the Piataks.

The club's past managers have had varying levels of success, with Keith Millen and Graham Kavanagh ranking as the worst.

Paul Simpson is hailed as the king by Carlisle fans, as he saved the club from relegation and got them promoted, truly understanding the pride of the club and its fans.

Compared to how things have been for Carlisle United over the last 10 years, life is pretty good at Brunton Park.

The club are back in League One after spending nearly a decade in the bottom tier of English professional football and look set to have their future brightened further as an American family (the Piataks) are expected to take ownership of the club.

Progress on the sale was feared to initially be speed-bumped by the club's debt issues, but the Piataks have said that a resolution to the problem is "close."

Times haven't always been so good though. The many prior years spent in League Two saw regular changes in the dugout and inconsistency on and off the pitch.

The club have certainly settled on the right people now, and they have helped deliver an unforgettable moment for the club, in May, at Wembley. But there have also been other managers and backroom staff who have been unforgettable for all the wrong reasons.

This is how FLW has ranked Carlisle United's last seven managers from worst to best.

7 Keith Millen

October 2021 - February 2022

The current Gillingham caretaker manager hasn't covered himself on glory since taking up the role with the League Two club, and he certainly didn't shine in his previous fourth tier managerial post either.

You'd be hard-pressed to find too many Carlisle fans who don't think that the 3-0 loss to Swindon Town in February 2022 wasn't the lowest point the club reached in the last decade; Millen was the man at the helm during that period.

The only saving graces of his time in Cumbria were the fact that he brought Omari Patrick back to the club, who ended up as Carlisle's top scorer in the 2021-22 season, despite joining in January 2022. Things also got so bad with Millen in charge that the club brought back the man who, as you could have guessed, ranks very highly on this list.

He was on pace to get the club relegated to the National League, something that no other manager got quite so close to doing.

6 Graham Kavanagh

September 2013 - September 2014

Being that he's the only manager on this list to have actually relegated the club, there is certainly an argument for Kavanagh to be at the bottom of this seven-man list.

He became the boss in September 2013, and he got them relegated in his first campaign in charge. Carlisle finished 22nd in League One, with a goal difference of -33 (the second worst in the club's history, since World War II).

The fact that he was still in a job until September 2014 was surprising, to say the least.

5 Steven Pressley

January 2019 - November 2019

The outstanding memory many will have of Pressley's time in charge isn't the style of football that he implemented or his results on the pitch; it was his regularly odd post-match interviews.

Setting that aside, he didn't really leave any lasting impression on the club. There were some quite big losses in the squad not long before he took over. But, equally, he wasn't able to get much of a tune out of the players that he had to work with.

4 Chris Beech

November 2019 - October 2021

The margins between each manager were probably closest between Beech and the man who sits third on this list.

Many Blues fans will argue that, had it not been for Covid-19, Carlisle would have gone on to secure an automatic promotion spot in the 2020-21 season.

That team was brilliant, and it was largely thanks to Beech's recruitment. He brought in JJ Kayode, George Tanner, Rhys Bennett, Jack Armer, and Omari Patrick.

The club were able to sell Tanner to Bristol City at the start of the next season for a rumoured £300,000. Then the likes of Kayode, Armer and Patrick have had an impact on the club after Beech's - especially Sutton United's new winger.

What prevents him from being higher is the longevity of his success. From that last third of the 20/21 campaign to the time he was sacked, things just continued to go downhill.

3 Keith Curle

September 2014 - June 2018

If you want to talk about strange things that Carlisle managers have said to the media, Curle's probably above Pressley.

Many Cumbrian fans will feel quite indifferent about the former Hartlepool manager and it is indicative of the state that the club has been in at times that someone who's got mixed reviews sits third in this list.

In fairness to Curle, in all three of his full seasons in charge, the club never finished lower than 10th in the league. One of the many 'What if?' campaigns, in recent memory, came in the 59-year-old's third in charge at the club.

They were a Charlie Wyke sale away from potential automatic promotion, having scored 14 league goals before he was sold to Bradford City at the end of the 2017 January transfer window, and a Jack Stacey screamer away from having a good shot at reaching the play-off final.

Carlisle United's top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

2 John Sheridan

June 2018 - January 2019

The Irishman's time with the club wasn't always brilliant but there never really is a perfect run with any manager at any club. But between 15th December 2018 and 5th January 2019 his team played some of the best football Carlisle have played for some time.

The final game of that stretch - a 3-2 away win against Mansfield Town - came the day after Sheridan had resigned, but his fingerprints were all over that performance.

Between those two dates, the Cumbrians scored 19 goals in six games. That is ludicrous, and those insane levels of performance came from Sheridan's recruitment.

He brought in Jerry Yates, Ashley Nadesan, Jack Sowerby, Anthony Gerrard, Regan Slater, and Macauley Gillesphey. That squad was packed full of quality but falling out with some of his senior players, namely the captain Danny Grainger, led to his departure.

If the club were able to keep Nadesan, Yates and Sowerby, the club could have been in League One before now.

1 Paul Simpson

February 2022 onwards

In the mind of many Carlisle fans, he's the king.

Even if you forget the brilliance of his time as manager of the club in the 2000s, he clearly sits atop this list. Simpson single-handedly saved the club from relegation in the 2021/22 season, ending the season in 20th but with one of the strongest forms in the whole league, from when he took over until the end of the season.

The former England under-20 manager then took a team that many tipped for relegation and got them promoted.

A manager who feels like a custodian - someone who's there just because there was a vacancy - is rarely taken hearts of a club's fanbase.

The difference with Simpson is that he gets it, he gets the fans. He's a Carlisle lad, who takes huge pride in the club and the city. Everyone associated with Carlisle are so unbelievably lucky that he's born in Morton because it's surely the only reason he was willing to take such a risk and try and save a sinking ship.

He didn't just save the ship though, he restored it to its former glory.