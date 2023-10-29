Highlights Key takeaways:

Mark Hudson had the lowest win percentage amongst recent managers. He didn't do much for the club as a manager despite being a decent coach.

Mick McCarthy initially had a successful stint, with a six-game winning streak and an unbeaten run. However, a six-match losing streak the following season led to his dismissal.

Erol Bulut's revolution has been promising, with exciting attacking talent and good gameplay. Cardiff City is now a realistic play-off contender under his leadership.

Since they dropped back into the Championship in 2019, Cardiff City have had seven different managers try to return them to the top flight of English football.

Cardiff City managerial stats, as of October 23, 2023 - as per Wikipedia Name Matches Managed Wins Draws Losses Win Percentage Neil Warnock 144 59 29 56 40.97 Neil Harris 62 24 17 21 38.71 Mick McCarthy 38 14 11 13 36.84 Steve Morison 45 16 8 21 35.56 Mark Hudson 18 4 7 7 22.22 Sabri Lamouchi 18 6 2 10 33.33 Erol Bulut 15 7 2 6 46.67

How do those managers rank though from the worst to best when they were in charge of the Bluebirds? Let's take a look at how they stack up...

7 Mark Hudson

When Steve Morison was sacked in September 2022, the head coach role was given to one of his first-team coaches in the form of Hudson, initially on an interim basis.

Hudson had played 164 times for Cardiff as a player before moving on to Huddersfield Town for the final few years of his career, but after being brought back to South Wales by Morison, he probably didn't expect to be in charge less than a year later.

After two months as caretaker boss, Hudson was appointed as the permanent head coach having won four league matches, but that spell lasted just two further months.

Drawing five of his next six matches in charge, Hudson was relieved of his duties and had the lowest win percentage of the most recent bosses of City - he may be a decent coach but he didn't do much for the club as a manager.

6 Mick McCarthy

Vincent Tan turned to the experience of McCarthy when he decided to sack Neil Harris in January 2021 following five league defeats in a row, and for the first few months it went rather well.

The Bluebirds had a six-game winning streak under McCarthy and an unbeaten run that lasted 11 matches, and between his appointment and the end of the 2020-21 season just three matches were lost as Cardiff finished in eighth position in the Championship.

An extended contract was given to McCarthy in that period, but it proved to be a disaster as after a six-match losing streak in the following season, which came after a half-decent start to the campaign, the former Republic of Ireland boss was sacked by Tan with Cardiff sleepwalking into the relegation zone.

5 Sabri Lamouchi

Lamouchi had the unenviable task last season of replacing Hudson, with Cardiff in 21st position in the Championship when the Frenchman arrived in January 2023.

The ex-Nottingham Forest boss lost his first three games in charge, but three victories from their next four saw some optimism restored.

Form was patchy for the rest of the season, but thanks to Reading's six-point deduction, Cardiff survived by enough points to still be a Championship club.

Results weren't exactly the best under Lamouchi, but there was hope from much of the fanbase that he would extend his time at the club into 2023-24, but it didn't end up happening.

4 Steve Morison

Having managed Cardiff's under-23's for a year-and-a-half, Morison was brought in on a temporary basis to replace Mick McCarthy in the first-team in October 2021, and after just one month, Tan had made his mind up as he enjoyed his style of football, giving him a permanent deal until the end of 2021-22.

The football was exciting for the most part and after guiding Cardiff away from relegation danger, Morison was backed last summer with a plethora of new signings - 17 in total.

Then, to the surprise of many, Morison was sacked by Tan just a few weeks after the transfer window closed and was not given a chance to see through his vision, which disappointed many.

3 Erol Bulut

It's early days, but the Bulut revolution has certainly been promising in the eyes of many.

Despite not being able to spend any transfer fees, Bulut has been able to add a lot of exciting new attacking talent, brought in players he knows from his time managing in Türkiye and generally they are playing some good stuff.

City are realistic play-off contenders in the early stages of the season under the Turkish coach, and long may it continue.

2 Neil Harris

Despite his less-than attractive style of football, Harris did get Cardiff into the Championship play-offs in his first half season in charge of the Bluebirds and that deserves some credit.

City were 16th in the table when Harris took charge, and having lost just six times in the league between his arrival and the end of the COVID-19 affected campaign, Cardiff were somewhat of a force.

Of course though, Fulham dispatched them over two legs in the play-off semi-finals and his second season in the dugout wasn't as good, with the aforementioned McCarthy having to steady the ship in the end, but Harris deserves the plaudits for his first eight months in the job.

1 Neil Warnock

There was never going to be anyone else top of this list than Warnock after he led the Bluebirds back to the Premier League after nearly two years in charge in 2018.

Cardiff of course fought valiantly in the top flight but it was not to be - nevertheless, Warnock has always been highly regarded in the blue section of South Wales for his achievements and depending on what Bulut does, there may not be a better manager at the club for some time.