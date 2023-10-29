Highlights Keith Hill was a disaster for Bolton Wanderers, struggling to bring in quality players and resulting in back-to-back relegations.

Neil Lennon had a decent start but ultimately failed to save Bolton from relegation to League One, and his time at the club was uninspiring and then awful.

Phil Parkinson was successful in getting Bolton promoted to the Championship and navigating transfer restrictions, but financial troubles led to relegation and his resignation.

For some EFL clubs, their last seven managers will only stretch back as many years, but for Bolton Wanderers you have to go back over 15 years for that amount of bosses they have had in the dugout at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Plenty of Trotters head coaches have been given time to try and be successful at the Greater Manchester club, but some have been better than others.

Bolton Wanderers managerial statistics, as of October 23, 2023 Name Year Joined Year Departed Matches Managed Wins Draws Losses Win Percentage Gary Megson 2007 2009 99 27 45 45 27.27 Owen Coyle 2010 2012 126 42 24 60 33.33 Dougie Freedman 2012 2014 101 34 33 34 33.66 Neil Lennon 2014 2016 86 18 26 36 22.50 Phil Parkinson 2016 2019 157 49 34 74 31.21 Keith Hill 2019 2020 33 6 11 16 18.18 Ian Evatt 2020 N/A 181 90 39 52 49.72

How do they stack up next to each other though? Let's take a look and rank Bolton's last seven managers from worst to best.

7 Keith Hill

Some managers, for whatever reason, appear to be suited to one club in particular, and with Hill his best years came at Rochdale.

However, when appointed to replace Phil Parkinson in 2019, Wanderers were still reeling from the financial disaster they had suffered from in the previous 12 months - Hill though was Football Ventures' appointment after they saved the club from liquidation but he was still on a hiding to nothing.

Hill wasn't able to get enough quality through the door in the form of free agents and loans, and as a result Bolton struggled and suffered back-to-back relegations when the 2019-20 season ended early because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dealt a difficult hand, Hill was unfortunately a bit of a disaster for the club.

6 Neil Lennon

Lennon didn't actually have too bad of a start with Bolton after arriving in October 2014 as he guided the club from the very bottom of the Championship and into the mid-table positions after just three months.

The 2015-16 season however was a disaster - Lennon comfortably kept the Trotters in the Championship in the previous season but after winning just once in the first 11 matches of the next one, Bolton were sleepwalking into League One.

Things did not get better under Lennon and in March 2016 he was sacked, with the club pretty much nailed on to go down to the third tier of English football - Lennon was good for a few months but after that it was uninspiring and then awful.

5 Dougie Freedman

Freedman hadn't done anything amazing in his short managerial career up until his appointment at Bolton in 2012, but he left behind a Crystal Palace job where he had them in the top six in the early stages of the Championship and he had laid the foundations for the Eagles to ultimately return to the Premier League.

He did not have the same success at Bolton though as they missed out on the play-offs narrowly in 2012-13, and then the following season they finished in the bottom half of the table in 14th position.

After winning just once in their opening 10 matches of 2014-15, Freedman was dismissed from his role, but he was not the worst of the last few years by any stretch of the imagination, but he wasn't exactly inspiring.

4 Gary Megson

Despite not being Bolton's first-choice to replace Sammy Lee in 2007, Megson just about kept them in the Premier League in the 2007-08 season after narrowly escaping the drop.

He then led Wanderers to a solid mid-table finish of 13th in 2008-09, but the next season was where it all fell apart.

Bolton Wanderers' top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

There were some decent results in the early stages, but Bolton's form fell off a cliff and by the end of 2009, Megson was sacked with a pretty low win percentage rate, and there was clearly no love lost between himself and the fans as he admitted a couple of years after that he didn't like the Wanderers supporters!​​​

3 Owen Coyle

Coyle's move from Burnley to Bolton in 2010 whilst both clubs were in the Premier League was a controversial one, but in his first few months in the job he was able to keep Wanderers in the Premier League.

In his first full season, 2011-12, Coyle was once again able to stave off the threat of relegation and he also led the club to an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, although that ended in disaster against Stoke City.

Bolton and Coyle's luck ran out in 2012-13 as they dropped into the Championship, and a few months into 2013-14 the Scot was sacked after further downturn in performances and results, but he deserves some credit for at least 2011-12.

2 Phil Parkinson

Parkinson was hired as the man to try and get Bolton back to the Championship at the first time of asking in 2016-17, and that's exactly what he did.

Wanderers had transfer restrictions placed upon them but that did not matter for Parkinson, who was able to use his managerial acumen to lead the club back to the second tier, and they just about survived in 2017-18 in the Championship.

Unfortunately, Bolton were relegated in 2018-19 back to League One but they were pretty much financially crippled by Ken Anderson at that point, so it was no fault of Parkinson's, and the situation ultimately led to his resignation early on in the 2019-20 season.

Relegation was on his CV unfortunately, but so was a promotion, meaning Parkinson has been one of the more successful managers in recent times.

1 Ian Evatt

Evatt, with the backing of Sharon Brittan, has been able to transform Bolton's fortunes from being relegated into League Two to being promotion contenders once more in League One.

Bolton may have missed out last season in the play-offs, but the club are well-positioned to have a good go in 2023-24 to return to the Championship for the first time in five years, and that is because Evatt has delivered successful football and also a trophy at Wembley in the form of the EFL Trophy.

There will no doubt be interest from elsewhere in Evatt in the near future, but with nearly a 50 per cent win record at Bolton, there could be more success to come.