Rovers enjoyed an excellent first year under Jon Dahl Tomasson last season, but they suffered heartbreak as they missed out on the play-off places on goal difference.

Tomasson was reportedly considering his future at Ewood Park this summer after the club's budget was cut by 20 per cent, but he remained at the club, much to the relief of Blackburn supporters.

As Tomasson looks to guide Rovers to a Premier League return, we ranked the club's last seven managers, including the Dane, from worst to best.

7 Henning Berg

Berg had three spells at Blackburn as a player, helping the club to the Premier League title in 1995 and captaining them to the League Cup in 2002, but his stint as manager at Ewood Park was much less successful.

The 54-year-old was appointed Rovers boss in October 2012, replacing Steve Kean, but he lasted just 57 days in the role, and he was sacked in December 2012 after winning one, drawing three and losing six of his games in charge.

Berg has enjoyed a decent managerial career since his exit with Legia Warsaw, Videoton, Stabæk, Omonia and Pafos FC, and he is currently in charge of Swedish side AIK.

6 Michael Appleton

After just 65 days in charge of Blackpool, Appleton made the move across Lancashire to take over at Blackburn in January 2013 after Berg's departure.

However, Appleton would only last 67 days at Ewood Park, and he was sacked in March 2013 after winning four, drawing five and losing six of his 15 games in charge.

Appleton went on to manage Oxford United and Lincoln City before returning for an unsuccessful second spell at Blackpool, and he is currently in charge of League One side Charlton Athletic, making a strong start to life at The Valley.

5 Owen Coyle

Having previously managed Lancashire rivals Burnley and Bolton Wanderers, Coyle was a controversial choice by the Rovers board, and it did not work out for him following his appointment in June 2016.

The Scotsman parted company with Rovers by mutual consent in February 2017 with the club sitting in the Championship relegation zone, departing after winning 11, drawing eight and losing 18 of his 37 games in charge.

Coyle has had spells with Ross County, Chennaiyin, Jamshedpur and Queen's Park since his exit, and he returned for a second stint at Chennaiyin this summer.

4 Paul Lambert

Lambert arrived at Ewood Park in November 2015 following the sacking of Gary Bowyer.

The 54-year-old had signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the club, but he opted to activate a release clause in his contract, departing the club in May 2016.

Lambert won 12, drew eight and lost 13 of his 33 games in charge, leading Rovers to a 15th-placed finish in the Championship.

The Scotsman has gone on to manage Wolverhampton Wanderers, Stoke City and Ipswich Town, but he has been out of work since his dismissal by the Tractor Boys in February 2021.

3 Gary Bowyer

Having previously had a spell as caretaker following the sacking of Berg, Bowyer took charge on a temporary basis once again after Appleton's departure in March 2013.

After guiding Rovers to Championship safety, Bowyer was handed the job permanently in May 2013, and he led the club to eighth and ninth-placed finishes in his two full seasons in charge.

Bowyer was sacked in November 2015 following a poor start to the season, leaving the club after winning 41, drawing 43 and losing 34 of his 118 games as permanent manager.

The 52-year-old has had spells with Blackpool, Bradford City, Salford City and Dundee since his exit, and he is currently on the market after his surprise exit from the latter in May, just days after leading the club to the Scottish Championship title.

2 Tony Mowbray

Mowbray enjoyed a hugely successful five-and-a-half year stint at Ewood Park after replacing Coyle in February 2017.

While Mowbray was unable to prevent Rovers' relegation from the Championship in the 2016-17 season, he led them back to the second tier at the first attempt the following campaign.

Despite guiding the club to an eighth-placed finish in the 2021-22 season, Mowbray left Ewood Park at the end of his contract, departing after winning 108, drawing 70 and losing 89 of his 267 games in charge.

Mowbray was appointed manager of Sunderland last August, and he led the Black Cats to the play-offs in their first year back in the Championship last season, losing to Luton Town in the semi-finals.

1 Jon Dahl Tomasson

Tomasson has done an outstanding job since replacing Mowbray at Ewood Park last June.

The 47-year-old led Rovers to a seventh-placed finish last season despite operating under a restricted budget, and while his side have been inconsistent so far this campaign, they will be aiming to be in and around the top six once again.

With Tomasson said to have been frustrated by the club's lack of transfer activity this summer, Blackburn will need to ensure that he is backed in the January transfer window to ensure he remains in Lancashire.