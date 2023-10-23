Highlights Birmingham City's decision to replace John Eustace with Wayne Rooney has caused controversy and raised questions about the board's decision-making.

Aitor Karanka ranks at the bottom of the list of Birmingham managers due to high expectations and his failure to make things work at the club.

Lee Bowyer had a successful stint as manager, guiding Blues to safety and starting the 2021/22 season well, but was unlucky to be dismissed in the summer of 2022.

Birmingham City made a very controversial decision earlier this month when they decided to replace John Eustace with Wayne Rooney.

Following such a productive summer transfer window and a successful start to the campaign, spirits were high in the Midlands, but this managerial change has caused dissent and it remains to be seen whether this anger is justified.

At the moment, it's unclear whether this change will pay dividends for Blues but if it doesn't, a lot of questions will be asked of the board following their decision to make this managerial change.

This was the first majorly controversial decision of the Tom Wagner era - and some people believe it will come back to bite him.

Speaking of managers, we have ranked their current boss and their previous six from worst to best. Do you agree with this order?

6 Aitor Karanka

One of the reasons why Karanka is bottom is because of the high expectations of him when he came in.

He had previously guided Middlesbrough to the Premier League but failed to make things work at St Andrew's.

Without his departure in 2021, they may have been relegated at the end of that season under his stewardship, so he has to be at the bottom end of this list.

5 Pep Clotet

Clotet didn't exactly enjoy the best time at the club, but he did play a key role in bringing through Jude Bellingham and developing him into a valuable asset.

His sale was crucial for the Midlands side because it allowed them to continue abiding by financial rules and his sell-on allowed the club to spend more during the summer window, so the impact of the Spanish coach can't be underestimated.

Narrowly avoiding relegation under him though, he can't be at the top end of this list. Results towards the end of the 2019/20 campaign under him were particularly poor.

4 Wayne Rooney

It's hard to judge Rooney because he hasn't been in the job long, so you have to go off what he has done previously.

Unfortunately, he wasn't able to achieve that much in the United States with DC United and this is one reason why some Birmingham supporters are concerned about this appointment.

Weekly wages: Birmingham City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

But he did well with Derby County when they were in administration, even though they were unable to get to safety after being deducted 21 points during the 2021/22 campaign.

3 Lee Bowyer

Bowyer had a big job on his hands when he came in during the latter stages of the 2020/21 campaign.

But he did well, guiding Blues to safety following some key victories and starting the 2021/22 season in a promising fashion too.

Unfortunately, the team declined later on in the season, but the ex-Charlton Athletic boss still managed to guide the club to survival again and he was perhaps unlucky to be dismissed during the summer of 2022.

2 Garry Monk

Doing well enough to guide Blues to safety at the end of 2017/18 following Harry Redknapp and Steve Cotterill's ill-fated spells, Monk was given the whole of the next season to prove his worth.

Despite being deducted nine points, Birmingham still managed to finish in 17th place under the former Swansea City defender and that's a decent achievement.

He was unlucky to be sacked after that campaign.

1 John Eustace

Eustace also managed a 17th-place finish at the end of last term and that was seen as a good campaign considering they were previously tipped to go down.

As mentioned above, the club decided to part company with him earlier this month despite the fact Blues were in sixth place.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see him back in a job soon.