Highlights Blackburn Rovers have had a disappointing season so far, with their stadium only 50.5% full on average.

Sunderland is leading the pack in terms of attendance, with their stadium 85% full and the highest average attendance in the league.

Leicester City tops the list with 96.6% stadium occupancy, showing strong support as they aim for a quick return to the Premier League.

The Championship season is in full swing as the table starts to settle, showing us who to watch out for.

With lots of games to play, the table is set to change a lot over the next few months up to May.

Another table that might change is the table of stadiums based on what percentage they’ve been full. This percentage is based on average attendance compared to the capacity of the ground.

Using Football Web Pages,we’ve ranked the 24 EFL Championship stadiums on how full they’ve been this season.

24 Blackburn Rovers - 50.5%

Blackburn just missed out on the play-offs last season, but that's not been enough to draw people back to Ewood Park.

The one-time Premier League winners have had an average attendance of 15,718 this season. That means their stadium has only been 50.5%.

23 Sheffield Wednesday - 64.7%

Their heroics in the play-offs last season have been quickly forgotten after a terrible start this season.

Sheffield Wednesday might be 8th in the average attendance charts, but they’re 23rd in this list with 64.7%

22 Birmingham City - 65%

Next on the list is Birmingham City with 65%. St Andrews holds 29,409, the Blues have averaged 19,119 this season at home.

They recently appointed Wayne Rooney as their new manager. Will this see an increase in attendance for the team?

21 Cardiff City - 65.2%

Welsh side Cardiff City just avoided relegation last season. This season they’ve made a better start as they hope to push for a return to the Premier League.

Their stadium has only been 65.2% full this season. The club are paying the price for a poor season last season.

20 Preston North End - 68.8%

With an average attendance of 16,879, Preston’s stadium has been 68.8% full this season. That percentage is surprising for the team sitting in the top six of the league.

19 Stoke City - 71.7%

A long way from their Premier League days, Stoke have settled back into life in the Championship.

Their attendances have taken a hit, with their ground 71.7% full this season. That’s still an impressive average of 21,477.

18 Coventry City - 74%

Beaten play-off finalists last season, Coventry, are 18th in the rankings. Their stadium has been 74% full as they hope to mount another promotion push this season.

17 Middlesbrough - 75%

One of the league's best sides last season, Middlesbrough didn't have the best start to this season. They’re looking like a team rejuvenated of late, though.

Even though they’re 17th with a percentage of 75%, their average attendance is 26,341.

16 Plymouth Argyle - 77.9%

Another of the newly promoted teams, Plymouth, made their long-awaited return to the second tier this season.

Home Park has been 77.9% full on their return to the league. This might drop as they’ve struggled of late after a good start.

15 Millwall - 77.83%

The Den has seen several years of just missing out on the Championship play-offs. This season, they’re hoping to go that step further. With the stadium 78.3% full, their home games will be crucial in their promotion push.

14 Huddersfield Town - 78.4%

With an average attendance of 19,218, Huddersfield’s stadium has been 78.4% full this season.

New manager Darren Moore will be looking to turn their stadium into a fortress like he has with clubs in the past.

13 Swansea City - 79.8%

The other Welsh side in the Championship, Swansea, are 13th in the list with a percentage of 79.8%.

They’ve been middle table for the last couple of seasons and are hoping to mount a play-off challenge this season.

12 Queens Park Rangers (QPR) - 81.6%

QPR are the first team to surpass the 80% mark on the list. They’re second bottom in terms of average attendance, but 15,642 is enough to make their stadium 81.6% full.

11 Bristol City - 82.7%

Bristol City just make the top half with a percentage of 82.7% at Ashton Gate this season.

10 Hull City - 83.1%

Starting the top 10 is Yorkshire side Hull City. Their average attendance of 21,264 has the MKM Stadium 83.1% full.

9 Watford - 84.1%

In ninth is former yo-yo club, Watford. After years bouncing between the Premier League and Championship, they find themselves in the Championship for the second straight season.

Vicarage Road, with a capacity of 21,577, has been 84.1% full this season.

8 Sunderland - 85%

In eight with 85% of their stadium full this season is Sunderland. They were play-off semi-finalists last season and are looking to go a step further this season.

In terms of average attendance, Sunderland are top with a remarkable 41,640 this season. That’s 6,000 more than second place Leeds United.

7 West Brom - 87.5%

The Baggies have stagnated in the Championship since their relegation from the Premier League.

One thing that hasn’t faltered is their support. The Hawthorns have been 87.5% full this season.

6 Southampton - 89.4%

The first of the recently relegated teams, Southampton ended their long stay in the Premier League last season.

Attendances last season fell due to the team's poor performances. With an immediate return to the Premier League their aim, they’ll need their supporters. This season, their stadium has been 89.4% full.

5 Rotherham United - 89.7%

Maybe not the team you’d expect to see in fifth, but the New York Stadium has been 89.7% full.

Their stadium is the smallest in the league, but the Rotherham fans come out in force when they’re at home.