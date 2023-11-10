Highlights Blackburn Rovers are in impressive form, having won four of their last five Championship games.

A win against Preston North End will allow Blackburn to move into the play-off places.

Sam Szmodics, their joint top scorer, is expected to lead Blackburn's attack in the absence of a traditional center forward.

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to continue their impressive recent form on Friday night, when they host Lancashire rivals Preston North End at Ewood Park.

Following their 3-1 win away at Norwich City on Sunday afternoon, Jon Dahl Tomasson's side have now won four of their last five Championship games.

That is a run that ensures they go into this weekend's round of fixtures tenth in the second-tier standings, three points adrift of sixth place Preston.

As a result, Rovers go into Friday's match knowing that victory will see them leapfrog their visitors and move into the play-off places, ahead of the rest of the games due to be played this weekend.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the Blackburn starting lineup Tomasson could name for that game - using the 4-3-3 formation that has worked effectively in recent weeks - right here.

Goalkeeper: Leo Wahlstedt

With Aynsley Pears still out due to injury for the time being, Leopold Wahlstedt should continue between the posts here, extending his run in the side following his summer move to Ewood Park.

Left Back: Harry Pickering

Blackburn's only senior recognised left-back, Pickering will no doubt retain his place in that position for this clash with North End.

Centre Back: Scott Wharton

With Dom Hyam and Hayden Carter out through injury, Blackburn were given a big boost this week when it was confirmed that Wharton's suspension following his sending off at Norwich had been overturned, meaning the 26-year-old can start here to ensure his side have two centre backs to call on.

Centre Back: James Hill

Hill has been outstanding both at right-back and centre back since joining on loan from Bournemouth late in the summer transfer window, with Rovers' lack of alternatives meaning it is a central role he will no doubt take up for Friday's derby.

Right-Back: Callum Brittain

A key man for Blackburn with his performances this season up and down the right-hand side, the injury to Joe Rankin Costello and need for Hill to play centrally, means it is a full back role Brittain will likely be taking up for Rovers on that side of the pitch against Preston.

Centre Midfield: Adam Wharton

Since returning to the side after a brief spell out through injury, the younger Wharton brother has again caught the eye with his performances in the centre of the park in recent weeks, which should ensure he keeps his place in the starting XI for this one.

Centre Midfield: Sondre Tronstad

Tronstad will likely fill the defensive holding role in the midfield three, having become a vital - if under the radar - commanding figure in that area of the pitch over the past few weeks, following a slightly slow start to life at Rovers after his summer move from Vitesse.

Centre Midfield: Andrew Moran

Two excellent assists in that win at Carrow Road last weekend should be enough to ensure Moran keeps his place in the starting XI for this one, with the Brighton loanee the man who could provide most of the attacking spark from midfield for Blackburn.

Left Wing: Arnor Sigurdsson

Having dropped to the bench for Blackburn's last couple of outings, this could be a good time to bring Sigurdsson back into the starting XI for Rovers, with the Iceland international one who ought to be fresh enough to make a big impact in attack, as he has done earlier this season.

False Nine: Sam Szmodics

Szmodics' double at Norwich on Sunday means he has nine goals this season, making him the Championship's joint top scorer, meaning he surely has to start here, leading Rovers' attack in the absence of an out-and-out centre forward at this moment in time.

Sam Szmodics Championship record for Blackburn - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 15 9 2 2022/23 34 5 2 As of 9th November 2023

Right Wing: Tyrhys Dolan

After a tough run, Dolan is now enjoying some of the best form of his career, with another goal and assist at Norwich on Sunday, so he will surely start in a game he will be desperate to make a point in, against the side that released him as an 18-year-old to open the door for his move to Ewood Park.