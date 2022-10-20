Ranked: Wigan Athletic’s top 5 best managers just by looking at their PPG

Wigan Athletic are looking to establish themselves back in the Championship this season under the watch of Leam Richardson.

Richardson romped to the League One title last season, edging out Rotherham United for the third tier crown.

Stepping up into the Championship was always going to be tough for Wigan, who have managed to collect 19 points from their opening 15 fixtures of the season.

It’s been back-to-back defeats for the Latics, though, including last night’s loss to Middlesbrough. That was heavy and does leave 17th-placed Wigan looking slightly over their shoulders.

Richardson has the ability to keep Wigan’s heads clear of that, though, if his track record is anything to go by.

We dive into Wigan’s top five performing managers in terms of Points Per Game here, seeing where Richardson ranks.

Note: All managers must have managed 15 games minimum to meet criteria.

4=. Paul Cook

Sitting in fifth place is Paul Cook, who managed Wigan between 2017 and 2020.

During that 1,127 day period, Cook managed 155 fixtures, winning the League One title and enjoying a strong FA Cup run during his time with the Latics.

By the time he left, Cook had recorded a PPG of 1.52.

4=. Gary Caldwell

Tied with Cook in fourth is Gary Caldwell, who recorded a PPG of 1.52 during his time with the club.

Caldwell took charge of fewer fixtures than Cook with 71 between April 2015 and October 2016.

During that time, he oversaw a relegation from the Championship and a League One title win, like Cook.

3. Paul Jewell

Paul Jewell had a long stint in-charge of Wigan between June 2001 and May 2007, taking charge of 285 fixtures, which was the most at one particular club across his career in management.

During that time, Jewell led Wigan from Division Two to the Premier League, then kept them there initially.

He departed the Latics with a PPG of 1.57, leaving him third in this particular list.

2. Bruce Ricoh

Sitting second in this list is Bruce Ricoh, although he took charge of significantly fewer fixtures with 34 between June 2000 and March 2001.

However, he still meets the criteria for this list and comes in at second with a PPG of 1.71.

Ricoh was doing a good job during his time with Wigan, yet didn’t see the season through. Ultimately, his exit came just before Jewell’s impressive stint at the helm.

1. Leam Richardson

Sitting in top spot is current boss, Richardson.

Richardson has been in-charge at Wigan since April 2021 and has overseen 80 fixtures in-charge. He’s led Wigan back into the Championship and is tasked with keeping them there.

His PPG is currently at 1.75, which is going to be a figure that goes up and down as the fixtures roll by.

It might be that, come the end of the season, he’s further down this list. Yet, if Wigan are still a Championship side, there won’t be too much lost sleep.

These 18 Wigan Athletic quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 1. What position did Wigan finish in last season? 1st 2nd 3rd 4th