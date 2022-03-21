Ranked: West Brom’s top 5 best performers against Bristol City – Do you agree?

West Brom have continued their upturn in form, having now gone four games unbeaten after a 2-2 draw with Bristol City at the weekend.

Having gone months without goals or points, Steve Bruce now appears to have found a working and winning formula for the Baggies at the Hawthorns. After a 2-0 win over Hull, the side managed a solid 2-2 draw with Huddersfield and followed that up with an excellent victory over league leaders Fulham.

At the weekend, they added another point to their tally against the Robins and are now sat in the top half of the table. The play-offs are potentially still a possibility, with the side only seven points off Blackburn, but they are at least getting results again now.

Having looked over the game then, who were the top five performers for the Baggies against Bristol City then?

1. Alex Mowatt (7.2 SofaScore Rating)

It looks like Alex Mowatt may finally have found his feet again at West Brom and that Steve Bruce is getting the best out of him.

Even though he is no longer playing further forward in an attacking midfield role as he did at Barnsley, he still dictating the play from the centre of the field for the Baggies. Against the Robins, he had more tackles than anyone else in the game with four and also completed more passes than anyone else on the field too with 52.

The 27-year-old constantly tried to get the ball forward with his passing and vision and his defensive effort in the middle of the field cannot be understated either.

The midfielder was arguably his side’s best player despite not registering a goal or an assist and worked tirelessly to ensure his team had a positive result.

2. Jake Livermore (6.5 SofaScore Rating)

Another midfielder who shone against Bristol City was Jake Livermore, who bagged an assist against Bristol City at the weekend. Even at 32-years-old he is continuing to be a key player for Steve Bruce and his experience is helping his side out massively.

He was everywhere for West Brom against the Robins, wanting to get on the ball a lot and trying to distribute the ball accurately whenever he did. Livermore even managed to track back and get his foot in to stop opposition attacks too when needed, so like Mowatt alongside him put in a good shift in the centre of the field.

In terms of the midfield battle then, it was the Baggies midfield that seemed to have the upper hand in this fixture.

3. Conor Townsend (6.9 SofaScore Rating)

He’s been a mainstay in the side and a regular performer even under Valerien Ismael and at the weekend, he was one of the side’s better players again.

Townsend was eventually substituted off but up to that point, he looked like one of the Baggies brighter players. As per SofaScore, he was regularly bombing up and down his flank and won nine of his 14 duels too, showing his ability to contribute both offensively and defensively.

The 29-year-old is relentless with his running and dribbling and against Bristol City, he was relied upon a lot more for his efforts in defence. It wasn’t his greatest attacking showing of the season and he’s had a lot better fixtures too but in terms of keeping the Robins out, he excelled and recovered the ball well for his side.

4. Darnell Furlong (6.8 SofaScore Rating)

On the opposite wing, Darnell Furlong was another player who shone at both ends of the field for West Brom.

With 50% pass accuracy, 50% dribble accuracy and four ball recoveries, he was determined to help get his side forward and then win the ball back when they were dispossessed. The 26-year-old, like Townsend, was literally everywhere across his flank from all the way back in defence to pushing his side all the way forward.

Again, it wasn’t his greatest showing in a Baggies shirt but he was certainly solid and did enough to ensure his side came away with a point.

5. Karlan Grant (6.6 SofaScore Rating)

The final name on this list is the goalscorer himself, Karlan Grant. A reoccurring theme amongst these selections so far is that it wasn’t his best game under Steve Bruce but he still bagged a goal and was still solid enough to ensure his side nabbed a point.

It was his goal from a penalty that brought his side back into the game with half an hour to go but his only other effort in the game came within the first half when he had a shot blocked.

At the end of the day, he did what he needed to do as a striker – he held the ball up okay, managed to bring some of his teammates into play with some solid passing (54% pass accuracy) and scored an equaliser that could have landed his side a point if the Robins hadn’t gone on to go back in front near the end of the fixture.