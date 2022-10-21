Ranked: West Brom’s top 5 best managers just by looking at their win percentages

West Bromwich Albion are said to be closing in on their search for Steve Bruce’s successor.

With the club manager-less at present, though, we thought it could be a good time to look back at some of the previous bosses at The Hawthorns.

We’ve done so with a slight twist, however, ranking them solely based on their win percentages.

We’ve excluded caretaker or interim bosses, as well as those who managed less than 15 matches.

With that said, here are the top five ex Baggies bosses in terms of win percentage.

5 – Ray Harford

Former Baggies boss Ray Harford comes in at number five on the club’s best manager list in terms of win percentage.

Harford was in charge of the club between February and December 1957.

Taking charge of 40 matches during that period, Harford’s WBA win percentage stands at 47.5%.

4 – Darren Moore

Current Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore comes in at number four on this list of Baggies managers.

Moore was in charge for 48 matches between April 2018 and March 2019, winning 47.92% of his matches.

Moore was sacked in 2019 whilst in the top four of the Championship.

3 – Roberto Di Matteo

In at number three on this list comes Italian Roberto Di Matteo.

Di Matteo was in charge at The Hawthorns between June 2009 and February 2011 and guided the Baggies to automatic promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

His win percentage in charge of the club was a very impressive 48.78%

2 – Osvaldo Ardiles

Going back to the 1990’s now and Osvaldo Ardiles is the second best manager in WBA’s history going purely off win percentages.

Ardiles was in charge between May 1992 and June 1993, and had a win percentage of 54.55% whilst in charge.

His achievements included promotion to the second tier from the third in 1992/93.

1 – Jesse Carver

Going way back to the 1950’s for the number one manager in terms of win percentage, Jesse Carver comes in at number one.

Carver took charge of just 29 Baggies matches, winning 55.17% of them.

Although he left in the February, the Baggies went on to finish the first division in 4th that year.

Carver had a managerial career that included coaching clubs such as Juventus, Roma, Lazio, and Inter Milan.