Ranked: West Brom’s top 10 most valuable players in the current squad

West Brom’s season has been a tale of two halves following a summer of high expectation under Valerien Ismael.

However, a drop off in form, player fallouts and a lack of investment saw the season unravel for Ismael which ultimately saw the Frenchman sacked shortly after the turn of the year.

Now, under Steve Bruce, his job is to rebuild and get the side functioning in a way that they can produce a high standard of performance on a consistent basis.

It’s a big task though, but the talent available to Bruce in the squad is amongst the best in the division.

A mix of players in their peak, quality youngsters and those possessing top flight experience means Steve Bruce’s side could find themselves as favourites for promotion once again next season.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at West Brom’s top 10 most valuable players in the current squad, according to Transfermarkt.