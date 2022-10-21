Ranked: Watford’s top 5 best managers just by looking at their win percentages

Watford have had a disappointing start to life back in the Championship.

The Hornets have already changed managers in what has become a tradition for the club in recent years.

Slaven Bilic has the side sitting 15th in the league table having earned two wins and three losses from his first five games in charge since replacing Rob Edwards.

Here we look back on some of the more successful managers in Watford’s history, listing the top five based on their win percentage during their time at the club…

Note: All managers must have been in charge for at least 15 matches.

Bill Findlay

Findlay took charge of 114 games during his time as Watford manager.

He was at the helm during the Second World War, continuing his time in the role until 1947.

The Englishman led the team to 50 wins, equating to a 42.65 win percentage.

Gianfranco Zola

The Italian oversaw 75 games during his time as Watford manager, from July 2012 to December 2013.

During that time, the team earned a winning percentage of 44 per cent before he ultimately departed the club.

Graham Taylor

Taylor is undoubtedly Watford’s most famous manager and certainly the most beloved.

His time with the Hornets was hugely successful, bringing the club from the Fourth Tier to on the cusp of winning the First Division title, as well as an FA Cup final appearance.

Taylor won 46.30 per cent of his games in charge at Vicarage Road, from 1977 to 1987.

Xisco Munoz

The Spaniard did not have the longest stint in charge at Vicarage Road, managing just 36 games for the club.

However, he did help the Hornets achieve promotion to the Premier League in that time.

He oversaw a win percentage of 58.33 per cent.

Slavisa Jokanovic

It was a similar story for Jokanovic, who was yet another victim of the Pozzo family’s ruthless strategy with managers.

He also oversaw a 58.33 win percentage from a total of just 36 games in charge at the club.

But, just like Munoz, he also earned promotion to the top flight in that short time.