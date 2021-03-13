Ranked the top ten best players Charlton Athletic have produced from their academy – Do you agree?

Charlton Athletic are facing a massive last few months of the campaign as they aim to get their season back on track and force their way into the play-off positions if they can.

Lee Bowyer’s side have had a difficult period of form in their season, but they secured a much-needed home win against Northampton Town in mid-week to boost their chances of keeping in touch with the teams above them in the table. It is a win that needs to be the catalyst for them to build on now for the coming weeks and months.

It was always going to a tough job for the Addicks to bounce back to the Championship after the way in which they were relegated last term. However, their fans might have expected them to have been a little more consistent in terms of results and performances than they have been at times.

The club are having to recruit smartly and will also need to rely on their academy in order to get themselves back into the English second tier in the next few years should they not go up this term. The Club have always been able to produce some quality players from their youth teams in the past.

Here, we take a look at and rank the top ten best players to come through the system at the Valley. Click ‘next’ to look through the list…