Ranked: The top 9 best signings Tony Mowbray has made at Blackburn Rovers – Do you agree?

Once again, this looks set to be a busy summer transfer window for Blackburn Rovers.

Having only seen a long list of players leave the club, to be replaced by a new intake last summer, there are now another significant number of players who could be set to depart Ewood Park this summer, when either their contracts or loan deals with Rovers expire.

That of course, means that manager Tony Mowbray could be set to have his work cut out, at he looks to bring in the right replacements for those who exit the club, in order to ensure he has a squad that can be competitive next season.

But just how have some of Mowbray’s previous Blackburn recruits fared during their time at Ewood Park?

Here, we’ve taken a look at the nine players, who we believe are the best signing that Mowbray has made during his time in charge of Rovers.