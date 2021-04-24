Ranked: The top 9 best signings Sabri Lamouchi made during his time at Nottingham Forest – Do you agree?

Nottingham Forest face Stoke City at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon – a fixture which led to the downfall of Sabri Lamouchi last season.

A 4-1 home defeat to the Potters, coupled up with a 4-1 win for Swansea over Reading, saw the Swans leapfrog the Reds on the final day of the season, snatching the last play-off spot at the death.

Forest completely capitulated under Lamouchi, undoing what had been a largely impressive first campaign under the Frenchman.

After losing the first four games of this season, the writing was on the wall for Lamouchi, whose side was still to trying to recover from last season’s heartbreak.

Lamouchi did have some good times, though. He guided the Reds to their highest league finish in a while, and made some excellent signings.

Here, we take a look at the nine best signings Lamouchi made during his time at Forest…