Ranked: The top 9 best signings Lee Johnson made during his time at Bristol City – Do you agree?

Given their current struggles, some Bristol City fans may be looking back at the Lee Johnson era longingly.

The former Robins midfielder and son of ex-manager Gary Johnson spent four years in charge at Ashton Gate and while there were certainly some low points, there were more than a few highs as well.

The 39-year-old coach was sacked last summer and has now moved onto pastures new with Sunderland, who he’ll be hoping will be City’s Championship rivals next season.

Johnson’s ability to spot and develop talent is undeniable, with the Robins certainly benefitting from it during his tenure a fair bit.

There was a period in which it seemed they were selling a player for big money in every window, which though fans may have sometimes been frustrated by, Steve Lansdown will have loved.

With the summer transfer window approaching, we’ve turned the clocks back to the Johnson era to look at some of his dealings and ranked his top 9 best signings during his time with City.

