Ranked: The top 9 best ever Wycombe Wanderers managers according to PPG

Wycombe Wanderers will be hoping they can put together a positive run of results in the Championship at the earliest of opportunities under the management of Gareth Ainsworth.

The Chairboys are currently rooted to the bottom of the second-tier standings, and are nine points adrift of safety, with it looking as though it’ll only be a matter of time before they’re relegated into the third-tier after a brief spell in the Championship.

Wycombe did pick up a win in their most recent match, as they beat Preston North End at Adams Park, which is something they’ll be eager to build on heading into the remainder of this year’s campaign.

We take a look at the top-nine best ever Wycombe Wanderers managers according to their points-per-game record whilst in charge of the Chairboys.

