Ranked: The top 5 Millwall academy graduates with the highest current market value

Millwall have had a track record of producing a number of good academy graduates in recent years.

Defender Danny McNamara and midfielder Billy Mitchell both came through the youth ranks at The Den and have established themselves as key members of Gary Rowett’s first team.

Rowett has shown that there is a pathway for youngsters to make it up to senior level should they be good enough and has also recently given opportunities to the likes of Tyler Burey and Isaac Olaofe after successful loan spells away from the club.

Here we look at those who have come through the academy in South London who have the highest market value currently.

5) Aiden O’Brien

The 29-year-old spent 10 years with the Lions between 2010 and 2020 before his departure to Sunderland, scoring 34 goals in 188 appearances.

He spent 18 months at the Stadium of Light before spending the second half of last season with Portsmouth. The winger then stayed in the third tier over the summer, making the move to Shrewsbury Town in July.

Although born in England, O’Brien has made a number of appearances for the Republic of Ireland national team, scoring his first international goal in September 2018.

According to transfermarkt, he is also currently valued at €600k.

4) Tyler Burey

Burey is making a big impression in South London currently after being brought into the first team last season.

The 21-year-old had a productive loan spell with League Two side Hartlepool United last term, where he scored three goals in seven appearances. His form in the fourth tier caught the attention of Rowett and after he returned to his parent club, was given Championship minutes.

He scored two goals in 15 appearances for the Lions last campaign and was also named Young Player of the Season. Burey has continued to feature regularly this season and has one goal to his name so far.

As per transfermarket, his current value is €900k.

3) Danny McNamara

McNamara has become a key part of the Millwall defence in recent years.

He had a number of loan spells away from the club, spending time at Welling United, Dover Athletic, Havant & Waterlooville, Newport County and St Johnstone.

The temporary stints were clearly hugely beneficial for his development and last season he scored two goals in 37 league appearances for the Lions.

He has established himself as Rowett’s first choice at right back and his form has not gone unnoticed, receiving a number of Republic of Ireland U21 call ups.

According to transfermarkt, he is valued at €1.80m currently.

2) Billy Mitchell

Like McNamara, Mitchell is another who has become a regular under Rowett.

Such is the 21-year-old’s impressive talent, he has not had any loan spells away from the club and was brought straight into the first team.

He made his debut at senior level in 2019 and made 42 league starts last campaign.

As per transfermarket, his current value is €3.50m.

1) Eberechi Eze

Eze was not ever offered a professional contract at the club and it may be a decision that the Lions have lived to regret.

Following his release, he joined Queens Park Rangers where he scored 20 goals in 104 appearances.

His impressive form at Loftus Road earned him a move to the Premier League with Crystal Palace in 2020 in a deal that was worth £16 million up front.

Eze has continued to shine at Selhurst Park and has become a key member of Patrick Vieira’s side. He has scored two goals in 14 league appearances this season.

His performances have also attracted the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate and a senior call-up with the Three Lions does not seem too far away.

According to transfermarket, he is valued at €30.00m currently.