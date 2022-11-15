Ranked: The top 5 Huddersfield Town academy graduates with the highest current market value

Huddersfield Town have been blessed with some talented players passing through their academy.

Mark Fotheringham is currently having to chip into the club’s youth system to pack out his current squad.

Etienne Camara, Ben Jackson, Brodie Spencer and Brahima Diarra are just some of the players that have started games recently, whilst even a returning academy graduate in Will Boyle is making a big impression.

On the topic of academy graduates, we’ve opted to take a look at the current five most valuable players to have stepped foot out of Huddersfield’s academy, ranking them from 5-1.

5 – Scott High

High is still on the books at Huddersfield, albeit currently plying his trade out on loan with Rotherham United.

The 21-year-old has made 13 appearances for Rotherham, 11 of which have come from the bench in the Championship. Back at Huddersfield, he’s made 40 appearances for the senior side.

As per transfermarkt, High is valued at €900k (£787k) in the current market.

4 – Matt Crooks

Crooks is currently on the books with Middlesbrough across the Championship, but actually started his career with Huddersfield.

The 28-year-old actually only made one appearance for Town, but via Rangers, Rotherham and a few other clubs, he’s ended up at Middlesbrough, who he’s played 62 times for and scored 14 goals.

As per transfermarkt, Crooks’ current value sits at €1.5m (£1.31m).

3 – Duane Holmes

Holmes progressed through Huddersfield’s academy almost a decade ago in 2013, making an initial 26 appearances for the Terriers.

The midfielder moved on to Scunthorpe United and then Derby County, before ending back up at Huddersfield in 2021.

Since returning, he’s scored eight goals in 85 appearances, playing regularly under Carlos Corberan, Danny Schofield and, now, Mark Fotheringham.

Transfermarkt value Holmes at €2m (£1.75m) in today’s market.

2 – Lewis O’Brien

O’Brien left Huddersfield in the summer gone by, joining Nottingham Forest in the Premier League alongside big mate Harry Toffolo.

During his time at Town, O’Brien was a ball of energy in the midfield, making 126 appearances across the last three years in the Championship, scoring eight times and registering 10 assists.

Unfortunately, the 24-year-old couldn’t help guide Town into the Premier League last season and in the summer he joined Forest, who beat Corberan’s side in the 2022 play-off final.

Transfermarkt value O’Brien at €8m (£6.9m).

1 – Philip Billing

Topping the list is Philip Billing.

Billing made 91 appearances for Huddersfield, scoring six times and registering two assists, playing for the club in the Premier League.

In 2019, he moved onto Bournemouth, where the 26-year-old remains to this day, playing in English football’s top-flight again after helping the Cherries win promotion earlier in 2022.

He’s scored four times already this term and has his sights on helping Bournemouth stay in the top-flight.

Transfermarkt value Billing at €18m (£15.75m).