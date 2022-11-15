Ranked: The top 5 Coventry City academy graduates with the highest current market value

It’s a very good time to be a Coventry City fan right now, with the Sky Blues having produced a fantastic run of form in the Championship before the month-long break for the FIFA World Cup to climb up the table.

It’s not only Coventry’s current squad though that have produced the goods – their academy system has also been the source of some top work and has brought through some talented individuals.

There isn’t many in and around the first-team right now, with just Josh Eccles making an impact currently, but it has been very fruitful in the past.

Using Transfermarkt, let’s see who the five top Coventry academy graduates are that hold the highest current value in football right now.

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Coventry City players?

1 of 25 Ben Wilson? 1 13

5 – George Thomas

Thomas really ought to have made more of his career having come through the Cov academy system in 2014.

His real breakthrough campaign was the 2016-17 League One season where he scored five times in 28 outings, and that saw Leicester City take a punt on him for an undisclosed fee.

Thomas never saw first-team action though for the Foxes and went on loan to both Scunthorpe United and ADO Den Haag before signing permanently for QPR two years ago on a free transfer.

Now 25 years of age, the attacking midfielder is a bit-part player for the Hoops and has a transfer value of just under £350,000.

4 – Jonson Clarke-Harris

The career of Clarke-Harris came full circle in 2018 when he returned to Coventry on loan and then permanently – nearly eight years after he made his professional debut for the Sky Blues.

In his first stint at the club, the striker never made a league appearance and then joined Peterborough, who he also failed at before going on to achieve success at Oldham.

Clarke-Harris re-joined Cov on loan initially from Rotherham in 2018, but he departed for Bristol Rovers in 2019, and from there he has exploded into goalscoring life.

Since he joined the Gas and then moved back on to Peterborough in 2020, Clarke-Harris has scored 79 league goals in 146 matches, which perhaps no-one would have expected him to do a few years ago.

He is banging in the goals in League One for Posh with 12 in 18 outings so far this season, and his value is just over £1 million, according to Transfermarkt.

3 – Cyrus Christie

Christie is one of the success stories of the Cov academy, having featured 119 times for the first-team following his graduation.

The Republic of Ireland international has carved out a successful Championship career for himself – whilst occasionally dipping his toe into the Premier League – with Derby, Middlesbrough, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Swansea City and now he is at Hull City.

Now 30 years of age, Christie has still got some years left at this standard of his game, and he’s still proving to be a very good second tier right-back, with his current Transfermarkt value standing at just over £1 million like that of Clarke-Harris.

2 – Callum Wilson

The top two Coventry graduates far exceed the value of anyone else, and we start with Wilson at just over £15.7 million.

A transfer offer would take a lot more than that to prize the 30-year-old away from Newcastle right now, but his roots are with Coventry, which is Wilson’s home-town club.

Wilson really established himself whilst Cov were in League One in 2013-14, forming a partnership with Leon Clarke and scoring 21 goals in 37 third tier outings.

That secured him a move to Bournemouth, and since 2015 he has been a Premier League player, scoring 87 goals in 226 appearances at the very top level, as well as being a four-cap England international.

1 – James Maddison

It’s zero surprise to see Maddison top the list with a value of over £48 million – Leicester City certainly wouldn’t be selling for that price though.

Maddison made his Cov debut in 2014 as a 17-year-old and ended up making 42 appearances for the club before being sold on to Norwich for just over £2 million in 2016.

The Canaries were able to make 10 times that amount when selling him on to Leicester two-and-a-half years later, and now he is an England international with the world at his feet at the age of 25.

Seven goals and four assists in the Premier League so far this season has seen him called back into the national team fold for the FIFA World Cup, and he’s another Coventry-born former Sky Blues player to be doing the club proud.