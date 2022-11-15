Ranked: The top 5 Cardiff City academy graduates with the highest current market value

Cardiff City have not had the best of seasons so far in the Championship.

Mark Hudson has been appointed the club’s latest manager following a stint in charge on an interim basis after the dismissal of Steve Morison in September.

He has led the team to 19th place in the table going into the World Cup break.

The Bluebirds’ boss will be looking at how to improve his squad for the second portion of the season.

Perhaps the club’s academy system could prove a useful asset as the team looks to climb the second division table.

Here are the top five academy graduates to come through at Cardiff based on their current value market, according to Transfermarkt.

Rubin Colwill

Colwill is currently valued at £1.3 million having emerged as an academy graduate with the club in the last couple of seasons.

The midfielder burst onto the scene first in the 2020-21 campaign but cemented himself as an important member of the squad last year.

He appeared 34 times as Cardiff earned an 18th place finish under Steve Morison last season.

So far this campaign he has played nine times, making just one start.

Joe Ralls

Ralls has become a veteran of the side having been with the first team squad since making his debut at just 17-years old.

He has made over 300 appearances for the club since making his breakthrough into senior football with Cardiff.

The 28-year old’s current value is £1.57 million.

Tom Lockyer

Lockyer went through the Cardiff youth academy but never ultimately featured for the Bluebirds.

The now 27-year old emerged at Bristol Rovers, before eventually ending up at Luton Town.

He has earned a valuation of £1.75 million having become an important player for the Hatters in recent years.

Quiz: What club did Cardiff City sign these 23 foreign players from?

1 of 23 Wilfried Zaha? Crystal Palace Millwall Manchester United Walsall

Aaron Ramsey

Ramsey is perhaps the most famous name to come from the Cardiff academy in modern times.

Signing for Arsenal at just 17-years old was a signal of just how promising a talent he was.

He eventually played over 250 times for the Gunners before moving to Italian giants Juventus, and ultimately ending up at Rangers.

As Ramsey prepares for his World Cup debut later this month, the midfielder’s current value is £2.6 million.

Rabbi Matondo

Ramsey’s Rangers teammate Matondo also came through the Cardiff academy.

However, he never played for the Bluebirds and only made his breakthrough into senior football following a switch to German giants Schalke.

The winger signed for Rangers this year, and has earned a valuation of £3 million.