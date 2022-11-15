Ranked: The top 5 Burnley FC academy graduates with the highest current market value

Vincent Kompany needs to be given a huge amount of credit for his work with Burnley so far this season, managing to conduct a successful rebuild of the Clarets despite cashing in on several former key players.

A huge amount of credit has to go to owner Alan Pace – because he took the risk of sanctioning these huge changes during the previous transfer window when he could have easily tried to keep hold of the likes of Nick Pope, Nathan Collins and Dwight McNeil to give the Lancashire side the best chance of getting back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

But these sales may end up paying off in the end, with the Clarets sitting at the top of the Championship table at this stage and are likely to have a considerable amount to spend in January because they raised so much money during the previous window.

The fact the Clarets signed several young players during the summer was also a risk – but Kompany has shown his willingness to play these inexperienced squad members and you feel some including Anass Zaroury will only get better.

The former Manchester City defender may also be keen to look at some of the club’s academy players, especially if there’s an injury crisis at Turf Moor between now and the end of the season.

Taking a look back at their past academy graduates though, we list the top five, ranked by their current market value (Transfermarkt).

Note: Anyone who hasn’t made a competitive first-team appearance for the Clarets isn’t eligible!

5. Dara Costelloe (€300,000)

Making his senior breakthrough this season, the Irishman looked set to be a key part of Kompany’s plans as he started in the Clarets’ first three league games of the campaign.

However, he has made just six appearances in total this season and could potentially set to move out on loan if the ex-Man City defender wants to see him win regular game time.

At this stage, the 19-year-old doesn’t look set to feature heavily for the remainder of this term with the likes of Zaroury and Manuel Benson available, but he’s certainly one to watch for the future.

4. Josh Benson (€300,000)

Starting his career at Arsenal, he then moved on to Burnley and made 12 senior appearances for the club before making the move to Barnsley last year.

He failed to score a single goal for the Tykes last term as they were relegated to League One – but he’s been able to make more of an impact this term – scoring four times and recording two assists in 19 displays.

He looks set to be a key player for Michael Duff’s men as they look to get back to the second tier at the first time of asking, although his side will face a difficult challenge in achieving this quest.

3. Kyle Lafferty (€500,000)

Starting his career at Turf Moor, he recorded 10 goals and one assist in 88 competitive appearances before moving on to Rangers, making a big impact there before moving to Switzerland and Italy.

He returned to the UK in 2014 with Norwich City before heading back to Scotland to play for the Gers again and Hearts – also heading abroad again after that.

At 35, he’s currently playing in the Scottish Premiership with Kilmarnock, a remarkable achievement considering his age. He hasn’t been a fringe player either, making 10 league appearances during 2022/23.

2. Jay Rodriguez (€1.2m)

Probably the most loved figure of the quintet mentioned, Rodriguez is currently at Turf Moor and could play a key part in guiding Kompany’s side back to the top flight.

Scoring nine times in 17 league displays this term, he looks set to be one of the first names on the teamsheet when fit, even with the likes of Ashley Barnes and Halil Dervisoglu also at the Clarets’ disposal.

He may be 33 – but he’s still proving that he can be useful for his current side and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him feature for them next season either regardless of which league they are in.

1. Jimmy Dunne (€2m)

Making the switch from Turf Moor to Queens Park Rangers in the summer of 2021, he was one of the latter’s better performers under Mark Warburton last term.

However, it was unclear whether he was going to be a regular starter under current boss Mick Beale with the ex-Aston Villa assistant head coach switching to a back four.

He has been one of the first names on the teamsheet when fit and available though – and that’s much deserved because he has been a shrewd buy for the West London outfit.