Ranked: The top 5 Bristol City academy graduates with the highest current market value

While it’s been far from plain sailing for Bristol City this season, one of the big positives for the Championship club has been the continual emergence of academy players.

Nigel Pearson has not been afraid to trust in young players and homegrown talent makes up a key part of the Robins squad at the moment.

There are also some academy graduates thriving away from Ashton Gate after departing in recent windows.

With all that in mind, we’ve ranked the top five City academy graduates with the highest current market value – as per Transfermarkt…

=4. Antoine Semenyo – €3 million (£2.63m)

Though they may disagree with the figure, you’d be hard-pressed to find a City fan that would disagree with Semenyo being on this list.

The explosive forward is unplayable on his day and well deserving of his place in Ghana’s World Cup squad.

Semenyo bagged eight goals and 12 assists as he terrorised opposition defences last season and City fans will hope to see him recapture that form after the break.

There have been reports of interest in the 22-year-old ahead of January but the Robins will demand a fee much higher than Transfermarkt’s value if he is to leave.

=4. Joe Bryan – €3 million (£2.63m)

Joint-fourth with Semenyo is former City left-back Joe Bryan, who is plying his trade in France with Nice this season.

He enjoyed some fantastic moments in a Robins shirt, including his stunner against Manchester United and the winner in the last Bristol derby, but left to join Fulham in 2018.

The 29-year-old is currently on loan in Ligue 1 but is set to become available as a free agent in the summer. Is a homecoming too much to dream of?

=2. Alex Scott – €7 million (£6.16m)

If you ask most City fans currently, they’d have Alex Scott right at the top of this list.

The Guernsey Grealish’s transition from up-and-comer to key first team player over the past 18 months or so has been remarkable and the sky does seem the limit for him.

Nigel Pearson has tipped him to play for England one day and there have been links to some big Premier League clubs already.

One thing is for sure, the South West club will want much more than £6.16m if they’re to let him go anytime soon.

=2. Bobby Decordova Reid – €7 million (£6.16m)

Bristol-born and bred, Bobby Decordova Reid came through the City youth system as a midfielder but turned heads as a striker under Lee Johnson.

His move to rivals Cardiff City was not popular and there are sometimes boos when he returns to Ashton Gate but most have forgiven and forgotten now.

Decordova Reid is a regular in a Fulham team impressing in the Premier League so it makes sense to see him high up on this list.

1. Lloyd Kelly – €15 million (£13.2m)

A promotion-winner and club captain of a Premier League team at just 24, Lloyd Kelly is a real City success story.

He was born in Bristol and made 48 appearances for the Robins before being sold for a sizeable fee to Bournemouth in 2019.

Given City’s current defensive struggles, you’d imagine Pearson would love to have him in the squad right now.