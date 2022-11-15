Ranked: The top 5 Blackburn Rovers academy graduates with the highest current market value

Blackburn Rovers have certainly been served well by their academy in recent years.

It is now well over 600 matches since the Lancashire club last started a game without at least one academy graduate in their matchday squad.

That influence is obviously still being felt this season, with several key members of Jon Dahl Tomasson’s squad having come through the youth ranks with Rovers.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the five Blackburn academy graduates with the highest current market value according to Transfermarkt, right here.

5. Grant Hanley (€2.8million)

Coming through the youth ranks at Blackburn, Hanley made his senior debut for the club as an 18-year-old in May 2010.

The centre back would go on to make 200 appearances for the club in total, wearing the captain’s armband for several seasons, before leaving for Newcastle in 2016.

After a single season at St James’ Park, the Scotland international joined his current club Norwich City, where he has twice won promotion to Premier League, and again been named club captain, with his efforts earning him a current value of €2.8million.

4. Ash Phillips (€3million)

Blackburn pulled off something of a coup earlier this season, when they secured a new contract for Phillips, among heavy links with Premier League clubs such as Tottenham.

The centre back instead put pen to paper on a new deal at Ewood Park until the summer of 2025, a just reward after breaking into Rovers’ first-team earlier this season, making eight appearances already in total.

Despite still only being 17-years-old, Phillips has not looked out of place during those outings, while he is also a regular at youth level for England, meaning he already holds a value of €3million.

3. Darragh Lenihan (€4million)

Another centre back to have enjoyed plenty of success at Ewood Park after initially linking up with Rovers’ academy, Lenihan also wore the captain’s armband for a considerable amount of time with the club.

Making over 250 appearances for Blackburn between 2015 and 2022, Lenihan became one of the highest rated defenders in the Championship while with the club, also earning him a handful of caps for the Republic of Ireland.

Having left Rovers for Championship rivals Middlesbrough in the summer following the expiry of his contract, the 28-year-old now carries a valuation of €4million.

2. Lewis Travis (€4.5million)

Another academy graduate to be named Blackburn’s club captain, Travis took over the role in the summer, following the departure of Lenihan, to almost universal approval among Rovers fans.

Having joined Blackburn as a 13-year-old back in 2014, the midfielder has now go on to make 174 appearances in all competitions for the club, and is currently among the first names on the teamsheet in his role as skipper, not least due to his passion and leadership.

Travis signed a new long term contract with Blackburn until the end of the 2025/26 season earlier this year, and is now valued at €4.5million.

1. David Raya (€22million)

It has been a remarkable rise for Raya since he joined Blackburn on a scholarship deal back in the summer of 2012.

The goalkeeper went on to make over 100 senior appearances for the club – helping them to promotion from League One in 2018 – before being sold to Brentford for a reported £3million the following year.

Since then, Raya has played a key role in the Bees winning promotion to the Premier League and establishing themselves in the top-flight, which has now earned him a place in Spain’s squad for the World Cup, and a valuation of €22million.