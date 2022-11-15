Ranked: The top 5 Birmingham City academy graduates with the highest current market value

Over the course of their history, Birmingham City have managed to produce some fantastic homegrown players.

The most notable individual to emerge from the club’s youth academy in recent times is Jude Bellingham who is set to represent England at the World Cup.

Before sealing a move to German side Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham scored four goals and provided two assists in 44 senior appearances for Birmingham.

Blues head coach John Eustace has demonstrated this season that he is more than willing to turn to the club’s academy for inspiration as the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Jordan James and George Hall have all featured in the Championship.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the five Birmingham academy graduates who currently possess the highest market values according to Transfermarkt…

5) Jordan James – €2m (£1.75m)

James was handed his debut by Birmingham last season as he was introduced as a substitute in the club’s clash with Bristol City.

The midfielder went on to make 20 further appearances during the previous term.

Despite featuring on 17 occasions for Birmingham this season, James missed out on a place in Wales’ 26-man squad for the World Cup.

The teenager has been named as a standby player by Wales boss Rob Page and thus could still feature in Qatar if an individual withdraws from the team ahead of next week’s meeting the United States.

4) Jobe Bellingham – €3m (£2.63m)

Bellingham made his first league start for Birmingham in their recent defeat to Sunderland.

According to Transfermarkt, the 17-year-old has a market value of €3m (£2.63m).

Whereas the midfielder was unable to deliver the goods against the Black Cats, he will be confident in his ability to make further inroads at senior level when the season resumes.

3) Nathan Redmond – €11m (£9.67m)

Former Birmingham man Nathan Redmond is currently valued at €11m (£9.67m) by Transfermarkt.

Before sealing a move to Norwich City in 2013, Redmond scored nine goals in 82 appearances for the Blues in all competitions.

The winger joined Besiktas earlier this year and has featured on nine occasions for the Turkish outfit since completing this switch.

2) Demarai Gray – €20m (£17.59m)

Demarai Gray made his debut for Birmingham in 2013 and went on to play 78 games for the club before moving to Leicester City.

Gray joined Everton last year and is currently valued at €20m (£17.59m) by Transfermarkt.

During the current term, the 26-year-old has only managed to score one league goal for the Toffees despite making 15 appearances at this level.

1) Jude Bellingham – €100m (£87.97m)

Bellingham is currently valued at €100m (£87.97m) by Transfermarkt.

Since demonstrating his talent in a Birmingham shirt, the midfielder has made considerable strides in terms of his development at Dortmund.

Currently excelling in Germany, Bellingham has provided an impressive total of 12 direct goal contributions in all competitions.

With England set to take on Iran next week, it would be somewhat of a shock if Bellingham is not selected to start in this fixture by Gareth Southgate.