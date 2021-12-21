Ranked: The top 5 best Huddersfield Town players of 2021 – Do you agree?

Huddersfield Town have made a good start to the Championship season this time out, entering the midway stage in 10th place.

The Terriers have accumulated 33 points from their opening 23 games, and as arrest, they are currently two points from Stoke City in sixth place.

Huddersfield will certainly be confident of continuing to trouble the play-off places as the season progresses, as the tight nature of the Championship suggests that lots of clubs are still with a fair shout of a top-six finish.

As 2021 draws to a close, we take a look and rank Huddersfield’s top five players of 2021…

5. Harry Toffolo

Harry Toffolo has not been enjoying his best of seasons so far, but his performances during the latter stages of last season is enough for him to make the top five.

It is strange that Toffolo has not kicked on and had more of an influence this season, as often he was one of e the rare shining lights over the last couple of years.

Last season, the left wing-back provided a consistent attacking service, possessing the quality cause continual problems, whilst being a tough opponent to beat.

Toffolo certainly has the ability to get back to those levels of performance.

4. Levi Colwill

Levi Colwill has proven to be a really exciting talent at Huddersfield, with the Chelsea loanee on an upward trajectory.

The 18-year-old has 17 Championship appearances to his name this season, chipping in with a goal and an assist, all whilst showing defensive competence.

He is a player who is comfortable on the ball, but he is also keen on getting involved with the physical side of the game.

Colwill has a very bright future in the English game, with the young centre-back seemingly learning lots from his spell in the Championship.

3. Sorba Thomas

Sorba Thomas has enjoyed an excellent rise from non-league football to the Championship in 2021, and whilst he has not been as influential in the last couple of months, he was back to the high standards he set at the start of the season last time out.

Thomas has chipped in with nine assists and a goal this season, with his set-piece delivery emerging as a powerful weapon for the Terriers.

The 22-year-old will be hoping to play an even bigger part in 2022 and could be an important player should the Terriers maintain their position within the play-off chasing pack.

2. Lewis O’Brien

Lewis O’Brien is an extremely classy operator who has all the abilities required to operate in the highest level of English football.

His performances throughout 2021 makes it no surprise that he has attracted the interest of the higher division.

Classy on the ball, and tenacious without it, O’Brien has consistently shone for the Terriers and has been a source of positivity throughout the calendar year.

Huddersfield will be hoping to keep O’Brien beyond January as he is a vital component of the Yorkshire club.

1. Jonathan Hogg

Swooping the Player of the Season award last time out, Jonathan Hogg has continued in that vein during the early stages of this season.

The 33-year-old has been sidelined with injury for the last six matches, and whilst he has been unable to influence things on the pitch, Carlos Coberan has admitted that he has been excellent off it.

Hogg’s desire, intelligence and ability on the ball makes him an ideal partner to O’Brien, with the pair tending to dominate midfield battles in the Championship.