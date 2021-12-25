Ranked: The top 5 best Fulham players of 2021 – Do you agree?

Fulham have a superb squad right now and they have spent the year both in the Premier League and then storming to the top of the Championship table.

Marco Silva and his group of players are currently vying for an instant promotion back into the top flight and so far, they’ve been successful.

They’re in a good position heading into the second half of the campaign and with Aleksandar Mitrovic in incredible goalscoring form, the club can certainly have one eye on Premier League football again in the next season.

After a solid 2021 then, here are the Cottagers five best players of the year.

5) Ademola Lookman

In the Premier League, the side struggled for creativity and goals and it ultimately led to their relegation back down to the Championship.

However, in the top flight, there was one player who produced the goods in terms of creativity, goals and assists and that is Ademola Lookman. The player is young and was exciting in the division and helped lead his side to some solid displays and some decent results.

He managed a total of eight goal contributions for the club during his time there and it’s a testament to the quality of the player that the forward is still in the Premier League now with Leicester.

Even in the brief time he was there then, he managed to make an impact and seal a place on this list.

4) Tosin Adarabioyo

Next in the rankings is Tosin Adarabioyo, who has already shone so far for Fulham this season.

He’s made a total of 52 appearances for the club since joining them back in 2020 and this year he has helped the Cottagers be solid at the back in the Championship. With 19 appearances again this season, he has been a mainstay in the side and despite being 24-years-old, the player is already key for the club.

Adarabioyo has a wide skillset already despite his relative youth and he could quite easily make a step up to the Premier League with his side.

If the player can keep up his showings, then he could certainly be in the top flight with them soon enough.

3) Jean Michael Seri

Seri is the next on this list for his superb performances in the Championship this season, making 22 appearances and looking sharp in the centre of the field for the club.

The 30-year-old player has looked brilliant in the second tier and has even managed six assists so far, due to his fantastic vision and footballing experience at the highest level. Seri has played in the Premier League and across Europe and he is now lighting up the Championship.

He’s become a key player for the Cottagers this season and his presence in the middle of the field cannot be understated. If Fulham keep the Frenchman until the end of the season, then it will be a huge boost in their push for promotion.

2) Harry Wilson

Wilson only signed for the club back in the summer but has already made his mark now that he has a new permanent home to thrive in.

The 24-year-old player has been sent out on various loan spells and after spending some time at Cardiff – where he did impress – he finally signed for Fulham on a permanent basis and can now kick on in his new home.

He’s certainly played some attractive football already and has been invaluable in terms of his goal contributions too. With 13 goal contributions to the player’s name so far, he is one of their main assets outside of Aleksandar Mitrovic and therefore deserves his place here.

1) Aleksandar Mitrovic

Which other player could be number one on this list?

Mitrovic is a star striker at Championship level, breaking records left, right and centre in the second tier. With 22 goals in 22 games (and a further five assists to boot) he has been in scintillating form and has been a handful for most opposition in the division.

The forward and the Cottagers have been fantastic together and he even bagged goals for them in the top flight. He is their main source of goals and can win games on his own. Without the Serbian, they would be a whole different outfit.

Mitrovic is a top-level player and is arguably one of the best in the entire league – and is therefore Fulham’s best player of the year.