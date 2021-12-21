Ranked: The top 5 best Cardiff City players of 2021 – Do you agree?

Cardiff have had a bit of an up and down year, from securing mid-table solidity under Mick McCarthy to dispatching of their former boss and bringing in Steve Morison to arrest a slide towards relegation.

The Bluebirds have had a number of players step up and impress during 2021 and they’ll be hoping that, as we head into the winter window, they don’t lose any to other teams.

From goalscorers to creative talents and defensive solidity, there have been a few standout players for the club over the year and some players who have been influential in ensuring the club’s success.

Here then, are the five best players of the year for the club.

5. Rubin Colwill

Rubin Colwill has to be on this list, purely for the incredible rise he has had this year at Cardiff.

The player not only won the club’s Academy Player of the Year award at the end of the 2020/21 season but he has since become an established member of the first-team and has impressed given the chance.

At just 19-years-old, he already has 19 appearances this campaign and has bagged four goals too – making him the third highest scorer this season for Cardiff.

The player than has gone from strength-to-strength, from being a star in the club’s academy to being a star in the starting eleven. It truly has been a tremendous year for the youngster and Cardiff will be hoping he can continue his rise at the club.

4. Harry Wilson

Harry Wilson is now at Fulham but he has to be on this list for his scintillating displays during the 2020/21 season for Cardiff. He contributed both in terms of goals and assists and was exciting every time that he picked up the ball.

His stint at the side may have only been short-term and they may have spent a lot of the year without the former Liverpool man in their squad but his showings were that impressive that he earns a place on here.

He’s continued the fine form at Craven Cottage, much to the chagrin of Bluebirds’ fans no doubt.

The club would probably have liked to see him join on a permanent basis – but instead, they’ll have to make do with his loan deal stint instead.

3. Ryan Giles

Another loan star who is shining so far for Cardiff is Ryan Giles.

He’s been absolutely superb so far this season, managing a tremendous nine assists in 19 games for the Bluebirds. The winger is another player who is young and has come into the team and made an impression.

Morison has a youthful but exciting side right now and although he is only on loan from Wolves, they’ll be hoping that he can keep up the performances for the remainder of the campaign – and that they may even hold onto him for even longer.

If Giles can perform to the same standard for the rest of the season, then he could certainly end up even higher on this list to boot.

2. Aden Flint

Aden Flint has been superb both last season and this one at both ends of the field – but he has just been pipped to first place by one of his teammates.

The defender has been incredible in helping his team keep clean sheets at the back but has even managed to get forward and help at the other end of the field too.

Last season, he was a regular as his side very nearly clinched a play-off spot. His tackling, reading of the game and marking helped the Bluebirds to keep the opposition out and ensure their rise up the table.

Even amongst the sacking of Mick McCarthy, the player continued to shine. When they needed a goalscorer, up stepped Flint who has four in total this season so far.

His work in every game cannot be understated and he has certainly established himself as one of Cardiff’s most important players.

1. Kieffer Moore

You could have predicted this one but there was no way Kieffer Moore was not going to be top of this list.

The striker has bagged goals for fun since his move to Wales, even picking up the club’s Player of the Year award at the end of the 2020/21 season. He was their top goalscorer in the last campaign to boot and has picked up where he left off this year.

He only has five goals to his name this campaign so far but he has spent some time sidelined through injury. He still remains the striker who they rely upon the most and the one who is most likely to produce the goals on a regular basis.

With 20 goals as well in the last campaign, he is well capable of being a top-level Championship striker. If Cardiff can keep him out the injury room in 2022, then he could produce a similar tally – and it could help them push their way back up the division.