Ranked: The top 5 best Blackpool FC players of 2021 – Do you agree?

Blackpool have enjoyed an outstanding 2021, rising from League One to the Championship’s top half would have looked a pipedream at the beginning of the year but Neil Critchley has worked his magic to cap a tremendous 12 months.

The Tangerines will be optimistic of finishing in the top half of the Championship this season which would certainly be exceeding the expectations of the majority at the start of the campaign. In a very memorable year for a variety of reasons Blackpool have delivered and in that it is time to celebrate some of their better performers.

Here, we have attempted to rank the top five best Blackpool players of 2021…

5. Jordan Gabriel

Initially a loanee from Nottingham Forest, Gabriel has adapted brilliantly to senior football having arrived at Bloomfield Road with limited experience in it. The 23-year-old signed permanently for the Tangerines at the back end of the summer transfer window and has turned out for the club 36 times this calendar year.

4. Ellis Simms

Possibly a controversial pick with the Everton young gun having only played for Blackpool in the second half of last season but what an impact he made. Simms scored ten and assisted two in 25 matches for Tangerines, playing a significant role in their rapid rise in the third tier alongside Jerry Yates. Simms made his return from an injury sustained at Blackpool, to make his full debut for Everton in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea last weekend.

3. Chris Maxwell

Maxwell captained the club to promotion with consistently excellent performances in League One, despite a lengthy absence through injury in the first half of this season the 31-year-old has contributed hugely to the success of this year. After a hectic couple of seasons Maxwell has found the right place at the right time with the Tangerines and has made 38 appearances for the club this calendar year.

2. Kenny Dougall

A player who has adjusted very effectively at second tier level and wrote his name in Blackpool folklore with a match-winning performance in the play-off final. The Tangerines fell behind early on through an Ollie Turton own goal but two controlled long range finishes from Dougall earned the promotion and sealed a 2-1 win. Outside of that momentous occasion Dougall has represented Blackpool another 48 times in 2021, a year he will never forget.

1. Jerry Yates

It could only be Jerry Yates. The 25-year-old’s outstanding ability dragged the team forward so many times in the third tier and though he has taken time to adapt to the step up, it is clear to see that Blackpool have a player with the potential to become an elite Championship forward. Yates has scored 23 goals in 53 appearances for the Tangerines in 2021 and in combination with Keshi Anderson and Shayne Lavery, could go onto have an even greater 2022 wreaking havoc in the final third.