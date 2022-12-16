Ranked: The top 3 worst signings Bristol City have made from the last 10 years

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Bristol City fan pundit Jack Phillips has offered his verdict on the club’s worst signings of the last ten years as we approach the January transfer window.

There have been many players pass through the doors of Ashton Gate in recent years with the club spending excessive amounts of money in chase of the Premier League dream.

Nigel Pearson has been left to pick up the pieces of that era as he looks to create a steady, sustainable Championship side that’s bursting with young talent. But, there have been several players who have failed to impress over the last ten years.

Jack has narrowed that list down to three players, taking a look at the worst signings made by the Robins in recent years.

3) Gustav Engvall

The now 26-year-old arrived at Ashton Gate in 2016 Engvall arrived in Bristol in for a reported fee of £2.5m from IFK Goteborg on transfer deadline day in the summer.

There was plenty of expectation surrounding the then 20-year-old, but the Swede failed to live up to the grade. He made just four appearances in two years and found himself loaned out three times to two different teams.

It proved to be a huge waste of money for Bristol City which sums up the reckless era of spending.

2) Lois Diony

Like Engvall, Diony arrived to much fanfare in the hope he could contribute to Bristol City’s promotion push in 2018.

He joined Lee Johnson’s side on loan for the remainder of the 17/18 season, with the Robins able to make the move permanent for £10m. It seemed his parent club Sant Etienne may have been trying to recoup the £9m fee they paid for him from Dijon, as the French forward struggled to make the grade at both Saint Etienne and Bristol City.

Diony failed to score in his time at Bristol City with the club unsurprisingly opting not to make to movement permanent.

1) Danny Simpson

Simpson was signed by Pearson having enjoyed a relatively successful career. He was certainly in the twilight of his time as a footballer and was brought into the club in March 2021.

He made four appearances towards the end of the 20/21 season in a bid to help the side avoid a relegation battle, which they did comfortably in the end.

However, due to a lack of first team appearances, his contract was cancelled by mutual consent by the club just a year later with him leaving Ashton Gate having made just seven appearances in total for the club.