Ranked: The top 10 longest serving players in Rotherham United’s current squad

Rotherham United’s future is still in their hands, despite suffering defeat in the last three games.

The Millers are four points back adrift of safety but they have two games in hand over 21st-placed Derby County.

In some ways that gives Paul Warne’s side an advantage in the relegation battle but the congestion of their fixtures before the end of the season means it’s going to a tough period.

Rotherham have been a bit of a yo-yo team in recent years and will be hoping this is the season that they finally stay up in the Championship.

It would be a hugely impressive feat if they did, given the size of their budget in comparison to many of the teams in the division.

Warne has built a squad he trusts, including some long-serving members.

They’re our focus today as we rank top 10 longest serving players in Rotherham United’s current squad, according to Transfermarkt…