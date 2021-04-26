Ranked: The top 10 longest serving players in Reading’s current squad

Reading have had their fair share of players that have been with the club for a considerable amount of time at the Madejski Stadium.

The Royals are currently sat seventh in the Championship table, and have missed out on a top-six finish in the second-tier, after they were forced to settle for a point against Swansea City at the weekend.

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic hasn’t been shy in using the club’s younger players that have impressed in their Under-23s side, with the likes of Tom Holmes and Michael Olise being just some of the names to flourish in this year’s campaign.

The Madejski Stadium faithful have seen plenty of players come and go from the club over the years, with some sticking around for more than others.

We take a look at the top-ten longest serving players in Reading’s first-team squad.

