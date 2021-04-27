Ranked: The top 10 longest serving players in QPR’s current squad

Queens Park Rangers will look to finish this season on a high note with their final two games of the campaign as they look to secure a top-eight finish.

It’s been a season of real progression for the west London club with the start of the campaign far from ideal as they hung around near the bottom places in the league.

However, a turnaround in form in 2021 has been impressive and they are certainly one of the sides to watch this summer as they look to build on what they’ve done this year and really have a go at the play-offs next season.

It remains to be seen, then, who they bring in and who sticks around in the current squad for next year with Mark Warburton obviously needing to make decisions.

With that in mind, we’re taking a look at ten of the longest-serving players currently at the club as we head towards another summer window…