Ranked: The top 10 longest serving players in Preston North End’s current squad

Preston North End’s squad definitely has a different look to it now than it did at the beginning of the season, and the mid-season upheaval is perhaps the main reason for their struggles in this campaign.

North End still had a few long-serving players in their squad back in September when the season started, but when the January transfer window slammed shut, several of those players had departed for pastures new, with Ben Pearson, Ben Davies and Darnell Fisher all leaving.

The continuity of North End’s players was probably a big reason for their seventh and ninth-placed finishes in 2018 and 2020, but the high turnover in the middle of this season hasn’t helped anyone and it perhaps cost Alex Neil his job last month.

Amid all those new signings though there has been some players who have stayed at Deepdale for a long time – let’s look at the top 10 in the current squad that have been around for the longest.