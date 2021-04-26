Ranked: The top 10 longest serving players in Nottingham Forest’s current squad

It looks set to be another summer of transition for Nottingham Forest as Chris Hughton looks to revamp his squad.

Five loan players currently on the Reds’ books are set to return to their parent clubs, and they also have a number of players out of contract in the summer.

Samba Sow, Michael Hefele, Michael Dawson and Abdoulaye Diallo are all likely to be let go, and the futures of Sammy Ameobi and Yuri Ribeiro also appear uncertain.

The huge turnover of players year in, year out makes it almost impossible for Forest fans to build long-term relationships with the squad.

In fact, there will be some players who leave the club this summer who may have never been given the chance to play in front of the Garibaldi faithful.

In terms of the club’s longest-serving players, who have been the books for the longest amount of time?

Here, we take a look at the top 10…