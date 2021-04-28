Ranked: The top 10 longest serving players in Norwich City’s current squad

Norwich City have enjoyed an exceptional campaign in the Championship and the Canaries have more than earned their promotion back to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke has managed to galvanise his talented squad and made the right sort of additions in key areas to help them become the most outstanding team in the English second tier this term. There have been many standout performances from individuals in various positions this season, and the Canaries look well placed to have a real go at staying in the Premier League now.

That will also be contingent upon them bringing in the right players in the transfer market and also trying to keep hold of as many of their key players as possible. If they can do that, then they should deliver a better points return than they managed last season in the top-flight.

While we wait to see what happens with the Canaries in their remaining games, we have taken a look at their current squad and ranked their top 10 longest-serving players…