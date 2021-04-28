Ranked: The top 10 longest serving players in Middlesbrough’s current squad

Middlesbrough will be looking to learn and build on this season and make a real go at challenging for the play-off places next year in the Sky Bet Championship.

For much of the campaign, they were on the fringes of the top six but never really managed to break into them properly and stay there, with the likes of Brentford and Swansea seemingly permanently out of reach.

Even so, there has been progress at Boro under Neil Warnock and logic dictates, particularly with his record, that a play-off challenge is going to be the minimum aim next season in the Championship.

With that said, it’ll be interesting to see which players are involved at the club and which are not, with the likes of Britt Assombalonga leaving recently.

That in mind, here are the ten longest-serving players currently at the Boro squad, put together with the help of transfermarkt…