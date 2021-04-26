Ranked: The top 10 longest serving players in Huddersfield Town’s current squad

Huddersfield Town have had their fair share of players over the years that have been excellent servants to the Yorkshire-based club.

The Terriers had previously been playing their football in the Premier League, but are now back in the Championship, whilst under the management of Carlos Corberan.

Huddersfield have endured a frustrating league campaign to date as well, as they currently sit 20th in the second-tier standings, as they head into their final two matches of the 2020/21 season.

Corberan’s side are winless in their last two matches, and will be eager to get back to winning ways, after they were thrashed 5-2 in their most recent game, which came at Ewood Park against Blackburn Rovers.

They’re set to return to action next weekend against Coventry City, in what is likely to be another tricky test for the Terriers.

We take a look at the top-ten longest serving players in Huddersfield Town’s current squad. (Statistics sourced via Transfermarkt)

