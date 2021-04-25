Ranked: The top 10 longest-serving players in Brentford’s current squad

Brentford are looking likely to be heading for the play-offs once again this season, with their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League now looking very slim.

The Bees have drawn too many of their games in recent weeks and that has seen them fail to keep pace with Watford in second place and means their attentions must now turn to trying to get over the line in the play-offs. Of course, whilst there is still a mathematical chance of them reaching the top two they will not give up, but it just seems too much for them to do.

Thomas Frank’s side will have the motivation to put right what went wrong against Fulham in the play-off final last term. That is something they will have to do if they want to keep their squad together and keep one or two key players at the club.

While we wait to see what happens with the Bees, we have taken a look at and ranked the ten longest-serving players in their current squad…