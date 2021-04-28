Ranked: The top 10 longest-serving players in Barnsley’s current squad

Barnsley are on track for a truly memorable campaign.

The Tykes narrowly avoided relegation last season and so coming into this term it was expected that they were be battling away at the bottom end of the table once again.

That couldn’t be further from the truth.

Valerien Ismael’s side are enjoying a wonderful campaign and are sitting comfortably in the play-off spots as we approach the 46-game mark.

Given that they have a significant buffer on seventh-place Reading it seems almost certain that the Tykes will be in the battle to go up at the end of the season.

Much of that is down to the effort of the players who have established themselves over recent seasons, but which players are the club’s longest-serving stars?

Here are the top 10 ranked by date of arrival.